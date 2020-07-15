Love Island 2017 Cast Now: Where Are Your Favourite Series 3 Islanders Now?

Series 3 of 'Love Island' was an iconic year and birthed some of the UK's biggest celebs as well as a couple of babies and a marriage! So, where are the cast of 2017 'Love Island' now?

Love Island season 3 was one of the most unforgettable of the ITV2 dating show, so, three years on, what happened to the cast and couples of 2017?

From winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies to some iconic islanders who have gone on to become some of the most well known faces in showbiz including Olivia Attwood and Montana Brown, this bunch have made the absolute most of their newfound fame!

From becoming West End stars to presenters, to a marriage and a couple of babies, let's check up on the series 3 bunch!

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of 2017:

Kem Cetinay

Our favourite pocket-sized Love Island champions Kem and his co-winner, Amber, just couldn’t hack it back in the real world and put an end to their whirlwind romance, citing their hectic schedules as causing too many arguments and spelling the end to their whirlwind romance.

Kem, 24,went on to make the semi-finals of Dancing on Ice, as many other islanders have also gone on to compete on, and has recently found love with his girlfriend, Alexandra Hyzler, who has jus finished studying for her Master's.

Don't they look cute together?!

Picture: Instagram Kem Cetinay



Amber Davies

Amber is undoubtedly one of the most successful islanders of all time, having landed some huge fashion partnerships including a £500,000 deal with Motel Rocks, and worked with Boux Avenue and Spoiled Brat.

Most notably, she landed herself a coveted leading role in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 as Judy Burnly both in the West End and touring the UK, starring alongside Louise Redknapp.

Amber, 23, is currently single, having dated a few people since leaving the villa, but is definitely focussing on her sky-rocketing careeer!

Chris Hughes

Coming in a close second with his Love Island girlfriend, Olivia Attwood, it was clear from the screaming matches of their spinoff series Crackin’ On she and Chris had a rocky relationship and the couple officially called it quits in 2018.

Chris and Olivia's time together was a tale of constant dramz- does anyone remember the sexting accusations between Chris and Katie Price, which resulted in her screaming ‘TEXT MESSAGES!!!’ at Chris when he was on stage at an ITV gala?!

Yeeeesh. That was awkward.

Since their split, Chris had a very high profile relationship with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, with the pair enjoying a year long relationship before calling it quits just as the UK went into lockdown for COVID-19.

The 'Break-Up Song' singer has deleted all snaps of Chris from her Instagram and he's followed suit, so it looks like it really is over.

Elsewhere, Chris has kept up his presenting stint for TV horse races!

Picture: Instagram

Olivia Attwood

Picture: Instagram Picture: Instagram

Olivia, like her good pal Amber, has enjoyed an enormously successful career, joining the cast of TOWIE in 2019, and getting engaged to her ex before she got with Chris Hughes, professional footballer, Bradley Dack.





She's still her hilarious self with absolutely no filter, and gives us constant holiday goals posting shots from all her dreamy hols, always with a drink in hand!

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

These two won more than just the hearts of each other when they got together in front of the nation and we’re buzzing to say they’re still one hundo per cent loved up!

And now, in HUGE Love Island news, they're expecting their first child together, with Camilla taking to Instagram to show off her baby bump and their enormous smiles!

Instagram: Camilla Thurlow

Not only that, but the duo are totez committed to their charity and humanitarian work and still manage to look effin amazing on the red carpet together. You know what they say, couples who campaign together, stay together.

Let’s also not forget Jamie is a legit Calvin Klein model. Seriously, if this isn’t #goals, what is.

Montana Brown

Picture: Instagram Montana Brown

Montana and her Love Island beau, Alex Beattie, called it quits almost the second they touched down on British soil despite appearing so loved up on the island.

Since leaving the show Montana has been out here living here best life, landing various presenting roles, and lately, become something of a TikTok star!

Alex Beattie

Picture: Instagram Alex Beattie Picture: Instagram Alex Beattie

Alex is a fully fledged personal trainer/fitness coach extroadinaire, you only have to look at his ripped bod on Instagram to see how dedicated he is to, well, the gym.

These days, we don't hear a whole lot from him in the land of showbiz since *that* club promotion video where he REALLY wants us to know he IS NOT in ANY WAY the quiet one.

We can literally watch that on repeat all day.

Marcel and Gabby

It was a shock for everyone when it was revealed Marcel had cheated on Gabby and therefore ending their romance for good.

It reportedly happened while the pair were on a romantic holiday to Mexico, harsh, and the Blazin' Squad star has been trying to win her back ever since.

However, it looks like Gabby is having none of it as she's currently living her best life on lots of holidays and taking on plenty of fitness projects to keep her busy.

Jess and Dom

Saving the absolute best for last.

If you didn’t see it... if you didn't hear about it...then seriously where TF have you been hiding.

Yes, we are of course talking about the ACTUAL MARRIAGE of Jess and Dom LIVE on Good Morning Britain, complete with matching white lingerie. Because, TV.

Since then, Jess and Dom have welcomed their first baby together, an incredibly sweet baby boy who is only a couple of months old- with the pair yet to announce his name to the world!

Instagram: Jess Shears

Mike Thalassitis





Mike found fame on the series but was also a professional footballer before heading into the island.

Tragically, Mike took his own life in March 2019, must to the devastation of his co-stars including his incredibly close friend, Montana Brown.

Mike was just 26 years old when he died.

His death opened up a conversation surrounding reality shows and their duty of care to contestants both during the show and after they have left, especially in financial terms and grasping with their newfound fame.

Jonny Mitchell

Just how is ol’ Jonny doing?

After what might be officially considered the shortest romance of human history with Steph Pratt (it lasted precisely one trip to Bali) he went and did the mandatory stint on CBB.

These days Jonny lends his services as trader whilst lounging around various rooftop pools and posting loved up snaps with his girlfriend, Simone Engelhardt.

So, not too shabbily at all.

