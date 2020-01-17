Jesy Nelson Gushes Over Chris Hughes In Post To Mark Their One Year Anniversary: "I’ve Never Been More In Love"

Jesy and Chris have gone from strength to strength! Picture: instagram

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have officially been in a relationship for one year.

The Little Mix star and the former Love Island contestant, who often share loved-up selfies on Instagram and document their extremely cute date nights, celebrated their milestone with a night glamorous night out in London.

The pair also shared gushing posts about each other on Instagram, with Jesy admitting she's 'never been more in love' in all her life.

Jesy wrote: "Been with this little scamp a whole year today! I can honestly say I’ve never been more in love and happy in all my life! I love you rat bag @chrishughesofficial forever and always."

Chris' post read: "1 year! This time last year I just finished snogging ya face off in a kebab shop. A memory my heart can’t life without. Role model and all round queen. You got it all girl. Forever."

Jesy and Chris were photographed kissing in a kebab shop back in January 2019 after enjoying their first date at a Harry Potter-themed cocktail bar.

A source told Mail Online at the time: "This was a first date for Chris and Jesy. Someone slid into the other's Instagram DMs."

By July, the couple were discussing marriage plans and had moved in together.

Chris told The Mirror at the time: “Our schedules aren’t too bad, we obviously live together now, which I think everyone knows. We fit around it. Nobody is ever too busy for love, that’s what they say.”

“Things are marvellous. Everything’s good. She’s a wonderful lady.”

During an episode of MTV’s Geordie OGs, Chris appeared alongside Gaz Beadle for a game of golf where the dad of one quizzed him on his relationship.

Chris told his pal: “She’s lovely Gaz. She’s just normal," before revealing he wanted to get married.

And when asked on their plans to have kids the Love Island star told him: “I reckon in about a year and a half.”

Imagine how cute their babies will be!

