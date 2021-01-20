Chris Hughes Looking To Dating App To Find Love Following Split From Jesy Nelson

20 January 2021, 10:36

Chris Hughes turns to dating apps to find love after Jesy Nelson. Picture: Insatgram @chrishughesofficial

Chris Hughes is looking for love following his 2020 split from Jesy Nelson- and you could find him on a dating app right now!

Chris Hughes has revealed he's on a mission to find love following his 2020 split from Jesy Nelson and he's using a dating app to help him on his search.

Zayn Malik’s Mum Surprises Gigi Hadid With Her Favourite UK Treats

Taking to Instagram to announce he's partnering with dating app Happn, Chris has made it clear he's back in the dating game and given the current pandemic, it isn't so surprising he's using the digital dating world to get himself a girlfriend!

Chris said: "I am determined to make a change this year and I’m starting with my love life."

"I'm going to make this year my year and try to find 'the one'".

Chris, who found love on the 2017 series of Love Island with Olivia Attwood had his second high profile relationship with former Little Mix singer Jesy, with the pair confirming they were an item in early 2019.

The pair documented their time together with endless loved up snaps, adorable videos and even appeared on each others respective documentaries, planning their future children and supporting one another.

However, things came to an abrupt end just a year later as they announced they'd parted ways, deleting photos of their relationship from social media.

Jesy has since moved on with Our Girl actor, Sean Sagar, but Chris hasn't found that someone special yet.

So, ladies, if you're single- get on the app, Chris is waiting for ya!

