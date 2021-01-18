Zayn Malik’s Mum Surprises Gigi Hadid With Her Favourite UK Treats

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik received a surprise gift from his mum. Picture: Getty / Trisha Malik/Instagram



Gigi Hadid’s favourite chocolate is Cadbury’s – and we are not surprised – so Zayn Malik’s mum has been sending the model the treats she can’t get her hands on in the States.

Gigi Hadid receives all kinds of deliveries in the post, but they’re mostly of gifts from her favourite designer brands keen to get baby Zigi dressed in their items.

So when the supermodel and girlfriend of Zayn Malik received a package from Mamma Malik, aka Trisha, of her all-time favourite chocolate bar she had to share it with her 62.7 million followers.

Gigi Hadid was sent her favourite chocolate from Zayn Malik's mum. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

A chocolate bar that’s definitely in the top tier of sweet treats, Gigi revelled her ultimate favourite is Cadbury’s Marvellous Creations Jelly Popping Candy.

Gigi zoomed in on the huge bar for an Instagram Stories upload, revealing she prefers to eat the chocolate frozen.

Whatever makes you happy, Gigi.

Zayn Malik's mum visited him, Gigi Hadid and their baby in November. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“DELIVERY!” Gigi announced. “She knows @mammamalik my fave, thank u [love] u.”

“Best frozen imo,” she added.

Zayn’s mum lives in Bradford still, but is thought to have flown out to New York in November to visit her son and Gigi and meet their new baby girl – whose name is yet to be shared with the world.

