Gigi Hadid Got Zayn Malik A Bradford City Cake For His 28th Birthday & People Can’t Get Over It

Gigi Hadid buying Zayn Malik a Bradford City cake is blowing peoples' minds. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid got Zayn Malik a Bradford City cake for his 28th birthday and fans just 'can’t get over it'.

Gigi Hadid loves her One Direction boyfriend Zayn Malik more than ever since giving birth to their baby girl. And to show the ‘Vibez’ singer how much he means to her, she threw him the cutest superhero themed birthday party earlier this week and commissioned a sweet portrait for him.

She also got him a Bradford City cake, which she shared pictures of on Instagram, and fans just can’t get over how a supermodel from Los Angeles is familiar with the League Two team.

Gigi Hadid showed off Zayn Malik's Bradford City birthday cake on Instagram. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “The fact that Gigi Hadid knows what Bradford City is and understands Zayn’s love for them is so mad to me.”

“I momentarily forgot Zayn is from Bradford and was hella confused as to why Gigi Hadid posted a Bradford City football cake,” added another person.

A third person wrote: “Does anyone else’s brain fart when they see two worlds collide??

“Cos American supermodel Gigi Hadid buying Zayn a Bradford city football club cake for his bday just knocks me for six.

“Mad place planet Earth. Anything could happen!”

Zayn is a life-long supporter of his home club and he bought a hospitality box at their home ground back in 2016 which he named after his grandfather, Walter Brannan.

The 'Hurt' singer purchased the box so that underprivileged kids in the local area could have the chance to watch a football match from it.

A spokesperson for the club said at the time: “Zayn came to Valley Parade when he was younger with his grandad and, unbeknown to us, he was a huge Bradford City fan.”

They added: “We think it’s a wonderful gesture to support what we’re doing as a community football club.”

Are you crying? 'Cos, same.

