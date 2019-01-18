Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes But “Taking Things Slowly”

Jesy Nelson is reportedly dating Chris Hughes. Picture: Instagram

Jesy Nelson is back on the dating scene two months after splitting from her ex, Harry James.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson is rumoured to be dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes after the couple shared a romantic cocktail making date this week.

Little Mix Hope For A Collaboration With South Korean Group, BLACKPINK

According to the tabloids, Jesy and Chris have been getting to know each other over the past couple of weeks and they shared videos of their date night on Instagram stories.

Chris Hughes posted a video showing Jesy Nelson's hand tattoos from their date night. Picture: Instagram

A source claimed, “It’s very early days but there’s definitely an attraction between them and they’re getting on really well.

“Jesy is enjoying her newly single status and spending time with Chris – they had fun mixing cocktails together at The Cauldron last night – and couldn’t resist posting some pictures on both their Instagram stories.

“They are taking things slowly for now but it could become something more serious.”

Jesy Nelson also shared a video from the same cocktail-making date. Picture: Instagram

Jesy split from her ex, Harry James, two months ago after 16 months together but it looks like she wasn’t the only single member of Little Mix for very long.

Meanwhile, Chris has been single since he broke up with his Love Island girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

We can’t wait to see the first coupled up photos of these two!

> Grab Our App To See All Of The Latest Gossip On Your Gals, Little Mix!