Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes But “Taking Things Slowly”

18 January 2019, 09:52 | Updated: 18 January 2019, 10:34

Jesy Nelson is reportedly dating Chris Hughes.
Jesy Nelson is reportedly dating Chris Hughes. Picture: Instagram

Jesy Nelson is back on the dating scene two months after splitting from her ex, Harry James.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson is rumoured to be dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes after the couple shared a romantic cocktail making date this week.

Little Mix Hope For A Collaboration With South Korean Group, BLACKPINK

According to the tabloids, Jesy and Chris have been getting to know each other over the past couple of weeks and they shared videos of their date night on Instagram stories.

Chris Hughes posted a video showing Jesy Nelson's hand tattoos from their date night.
Chris Hughes posted a video showing Jesy Nelson's hand tattoos from their date night. Picture: Instagram

A source claimed, “It’s very early days but there’s definitely an attraction between them and they’re getting on really well.

“Jesy is enjoying her newly single status and spending time with Chris – they had fun mixing cocktails together at The Cauldron last night – and couldn’t resist posting some pictures on both their Instagram stories.

“They are taking things slowly for now but it could become something more serious.”

Jesy Nelson also shared a video from the same cocktail-making date.
Jesy Nelson also shared a video from the same cocktail-making date. Picture: Instagram

Jesy split from her ex, Harry James, two months ago after 16 months together but it looks like she wasn’t the only single member of Little Mix for very long.

Meanwhile, Chris has been single since he broke up with his Love Island girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

We can’t wait to see the first coupled up photos of these two!

> Grab Our App To See All Of The Latest Gossip On Your Gals, Little Mix!

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Fans wanted to know whether Sairah Pinnock ever feels like she's in Leigh-Anne's shadow.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Sister, Sairah, Opens Up About What It’s Like Being Related To The Little Mix Superstar
Little Mix replied to a post on Twitter, hoping for a collab with BLACKPINK

Little Mix Hope For A Collaboration With South Korean Group, BLACKPINK
Little Mix are said to release a song with Luis Fonsi

Little Mix Are Reportedly Set To Release A Song With Luis Fonsi, 'Señorita', According To Amazon Echo
Little Mix clarify the reasons why they left the Syco record label

Little Mix Have Set The Record Straight About Their Split From Syco
Little Mix's LM5's runner-up title is very different

Little Mix's LM5 Nearly Had A Very Different Title That Jesy Nelson 'Hated'

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande dropped the video for '7 rings' after teasing it online

Ariana Grande Throws A Futuristic, Heavenly House Party in '7 rings' Music Video

Ariana Grande

Rob Kardashian's high profile dating list from Adrienne Bailon to Blac Chyna.

Who Has Rob Kardashian Dated? His Exes & Short-Lived Flings Revealed

News

Netflix's Sex Education's Aimee and Adam are dating IRL.

Netflix’s Sex Education Couple Adam and Aimee Are Dating In Real Life & They’re Too Cute

TV & Film

Cheryl has been unlucky in love.

Cheryl Inundated With Offers From Fans After Revealing She’d Date A ‘Sainsbury’s Shelf-Stacker’

Cheryl

Camila Cabello already has an title in mind for her second album

Camila Cabello's Second Album: Title, Release Date & Collaboraters