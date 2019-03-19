Little Mix's Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes's Hilarious Date Nights Have Fans Cracking Up

19 March 2019, 16:23

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are keeping fans updated on their new relationship and had a date night to the theatre where they recorded their hilarious night out.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and reality star Chris Hughes are letting everyone know just how loved up they are, documenting their hilarious conversations and date nights on their Instagram accounts, and last night's theatre date was no exception.

Who Is Jesy Nelson's Boyfriend Chris Hughes & How Long Has The Ex-Love Island Contestant Been Dating The Little Mix Star?

Jesy, 27, surprised Chris, 26, with tickets to go and see Only Fools and Horses The Musical, and Chris couldn't stop himself from gushing that the 'Woman Like Me' singer is 'the best'.

He also called it 'the best theatre show he's ever seen in his life', called Jesy 'darling' and spoke about how romantic their date night was as they giggled in the back of a cab, aw!

Fans are loving Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes's relationship
Fans are loving Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes's relationship. Picture: Twitter/@womanlikeariana

It seems like wherever these two go recently they spend their entire time laughing and joking around, which Little Mix fans are overjoyed to see for the singer.

Despite the fact they only confirmed their romance a few weeks ago with a trip to Dublin, the pair have been inseparable since and even called each other their 'toothpicks' after they went to a prison themed bar for a night out.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Jesy Nelson News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spoken out about 'inbuilt racism' in society.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Speaks Out About ‘Inbuilt Racism’ & Becoming Confident In Her Skin
Jesy Nelson has shown off her new haircut in an Instagram post with Chris Hughes

Jesy Nelson Shows Off New Hairstyle In Loved-Up Chris Hughes Post
Perrie Edwards Brit Awards

Little Mix Perrie Edwards: Where Is She From? Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Age And Instagram Revealed
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson have been packing on the PDA over Instagram

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Says Chris Hughes Is ‘Mine’ And Fans Can’t Deal With Their PDA
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are members of the itty bitty titty commitee

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock Have A Hilarious Secret Boob Club

More News

See more More News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Did They Meet And When Are They Getting Married?
Shawn Mendes is currently resting his voice as he battles a cold

Shawn Mendes Fans Urge Each Other To ‘Please Respect’ Singer As He Battles Severe Cold

Shawn Mendes

Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka is now starring in Netflix' Sabrina reboot

Who Is Kiernan Shipka, How Old Is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Actress And When Did She Star In Mad Men?

News

Tyla Carr shares emotional post about ex Mike Thalassitis

Mike Thalassitis's Ex & Love Islander Tyla Carr Shares Emotional Mental Health Post In Wake Of His Death

TV & Film

Ariana Grande unveiled a new range of merchandise at the start of her Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande Tour Merch Leaves Fans Divided Over Clear Bags And Vintage T-Shirts

Ariana Grande