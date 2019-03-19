Little Mix's Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes's Hilarious Date Nights Have Fans Cracking Up

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are keeping fans updated on their new relationship and had a date night to the theatre where they recorded their hilarious night out.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and reality star Chris Hughes are letting everyone know just how loved up they are, documenting their hilarious conversations and date nights on their Instagram accounts, and last night's theatre date was no exception.

Who Is Jesy Nelson's Boyfriend Chris Hughes & How Long Has The Ex-Love Island Contestant Been Dating The Little Mix Star?

Jesy, 27, surprised Chris, 26, with tickets to go and see Only Fools and Horses The Musical, and Chris couldn't stop himself from gushing that the 'Woman Like Me' singer is 'the best'.

He also called it 'the best theatre show he's ever seen in his life', called Jesy 'darling' and spoke about how romantic their date night was as they giggled in the back of a cab, aw!

Fans are loving Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes's relationship. Picture: Twitter/@womanlikeariana

chris hughes doesn't need his own reality show, jesy nelson is recording him 24/7 anyways — 𝕓𝕖𝕥𝕙 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕤 𝕝𝕖𝕧𝕚 (@chersbloodline) March 17, 2019

It seems like wherever these two go recently they spend their entire time laughing and joking around, which Little Mix fans are overjoyed to see for the singer.

Despite the fact they only confirmed their romance a few weeks ago with a trip to Dublin, the pair have been inseparable since and even called each other their 'toothpicks' after they went to a prison themed bar for a night out.

jesy and chris make each other so happy & im so glad she’s finally getting all the happiness she deserves 🥺 — els loves jesy (@nelsonscure) March 17, 2019

jesy and chris are so funny together i actually love them — katie (@katieokay) March 18, 2019

