Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Pack On The PDA During Little Mix Star's Birthday Surprise In Italy

18 June 2019, 11:54

Chris Hughes surprised Jesy Nelson with a trip to Italy
Chris Hughes surprised Jesy Nelson with a trip to Italy. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have spent the past few days in the romantic town of Portofino, Italy.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson was surprised by her boyfriend Chris Hughes on her birthday last week with a romantic trip to Italy, and the couple made sure to show just how loved up they are during the short getaway.

Jesy Nelson And Love Island’s Chris Hughes Hint They’re Married

Sharing a series of pictures of them cuddled up together on Instagram, Jesy wrote to her boyfriend: “Surprised me on my birthday and took me to one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to, Portofino. All I’ve done is eat bread, pasta and pizza so I’m feeling rather on the large side of life, I’m so happy I got to experience this with you I love you so much my little [mouse] @chrishughesofficial p.s we also made pesto and it was BANGING!!!”

In the snaps Jesy can be seen perched on her boyfriend’s knee as she plants a kiss on his lips, while in another they’re in fits of giggles while sat on a bench in front of a harbour.

She also shared some uploads from their pesto making class and a video of Chris furiously crushing the ingredients in a mortar and pestle.

Love Island 2017 star Chris also shared the pictures to his own Instagram profile, writing alongside a shot of them in an infinity pool: “Making memories for a lifetime.”

It was Jesy’s 28th birthday a few days ago, and Chris couldn’t help posting about his girlfriend on her special day, writing in the caption of one adorable picture: “Happy birthday to a best friend, my better half and the most caring person I could have wished to meet.

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson looked so loved up in Italy
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson looked so loved up in Italy. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson celebrated her birthday in Portofino
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson celebrated her birthday in Portofino. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

“Every day is better now. The fact I love you when I’m hungry says it all. The core to my [apple], have the best day and keep on shining, you deserve the world x."

Chris and Jesy made their relationship public in February 2019, following weeks of rumours they were dating during which they were papped in a kebab shop sharing a passionate smooch.

