Chris Hughes Shares The Cutest Birthday Message To His 'Better Half' Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes shares heartfelt message to Jesy Nelson. Picture: Instagram

Chris Hughes has paid tribute to his Little Mix girlfriend Jesy Nelson on her birthday.

Ex Love Island star Chris Hughes took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message to his Little Mix beauty, Jesy Nelson.

Chris posted a screen grab on his Instagram story of the pair FaceTiming. He also shared a series of photos on his feed of the couple are locking lips.

The reality star captioned the sweet post: "Happy birthday to a best friend, my better half and the most caring person I could have wished to meet.

Every day is better now. The fact I love you when I’m hungry says it all. The core to my 🍏... have the best day and keep on shining, you deserve the world 🌍🖤 x"

A smitten Chris also shared a second video of the two just being adorable.

Jesy spent her morning with her bandmates Perrie, Leigh-Anne, and Jade caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to play their new bop.

While the singers were in the studio, Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay threw a surprise birthday party for the now 28-year-old.

Chris recently said he to get married and confessed he's happiest when holidaying with his beau.

"When I’m travelling around, exploring new places, with my other half not having a clue where we’re going. Being lost in a foreign country with my girlfriend makes me feel free and is when I’m at my happiest."

He also branded her the “nicest girl” he’s ever met, saying: “I’m so happy, she’s the nicest girl I’ve ever met, this is no exaggeration, she’s got a heart like she was your mother or something. She’s so caring. We just get on like best mates, and that’s the beauty about it.”

The very public pair are regularly gushing over each other on socials.

