Little Mix The Search: What’s Happening To The Band’s Talent Show After It Was Postponed

Little Mix's The Search was postponed because of coronavirus. Picture: BBC

Little Mix’s talent competition The Search was postponed because of coronavirus – when will the new series eventually air?

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards, had to pause filming their new talent show The Search when lockdown began in the UK in March.

The winner of the show would have joined the girls on their summer 2020 tour, but that too was among the millions of events cancelled this year.

Filming of the audition process had already begun earlier this year, and fans now want to know when things will be picked up again after the live episodes were scheduled to begin in April.

Here’s everything you need to know about Little Mix’s The Search, and what’s happening with the show.

Have Little Mix already filmed The Search?

Little Mix had already filmed parts of The Search. Picture: BBC

Rivalling the likes of The X Factor, The Search will see Jesy, Leigh-Anne, Perrie, and Jade putting together a number of girl groups, boy bands, and mixed groups in a bid to find the UK’s next biggest group and some of the groups had already been put together when filming got underway at the start of 2020.

The series was scheduled to begin in April, with live shows including performances from Little Mix every week planned to air shortly after.

However, the beginning of lockdown didn't just affect the show from reaching our TV screens.

Quarantine meant the groups already formed were struggling to gel as they weren’t able to bond as hoped.

Speaking to the Metro.co.uk Jade explained: “It's been really interesting, because we've had to learn to do that ourselves, in terms of getting along and seeing the bigger picture, it's making groups and seeing the energy.

"It's quite hard getting the groups to gel."

The winner of The Search would have joined Little Mix on their tour. Picture: Getty

Jade added things may not be as easy as when Little Mix were formed and instantly became best friends.

“We're not naive enough to think that's going to happen with another group we put together, we really need to get it right and look out for them and help them all.”

When will The Search air on TV?

It’s not yet known whether The Search – hosted by Chris Ramsey – has a new release date, so keep your eyes peeled on this page for any updates.

The series was scheduled to air in April this year, but it may now be postponed until the end of the year, or even 2021.

