Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Tipped To Star On Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 Series

18 June 2020, 10:52 | Updated: 18 June 2020, 10:54

Jade has been tipped to appear on Strictly by the bookies.
Jade has been tipped to appear on Strictly by the bookies. Picture: instagram

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has been tipped to star on Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 series.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall could be set to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, according to reports.

The ‘LM5’ singer, who recently launched her new MTV drag queen show, is one of the latest celebs tipped to be shimmying her way onto the 2020 series.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares ‘Lockdown Word Vomit’ Poem

Jade would be incredible on Strictly!
Jade would be incredible on Strictly! Picture: instagram

According to betting agent Coral, the odds of her taking part are 2-1!

Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead said: ”There's lots of rumours flying around now about who will line up on the next series of Strictly and we think Jade would be a huge hit.

"We've slashed the odds on it happening to just 2-1."

Jade is a woman of many talents so we’re confident she’ll do amazingly if she does sign up!

Other celebs tipped to be starring on the 2020 series include Michelle Keegan and Alan Carr.

Show bosses also reportedly have their eye on Love Island voiceover, Iain Stirling.

“Iain’s had a few talks with the show and the ball is in his court,’ a TV insider said.

“It’s early days but bosses are really keen to get him on the dancefloor – he’s a great name who would be popular with the audience.”

Iain’s girlfriend, Laura Whitmore, competed on the 2016 series of the show so she’ll be able to help him practice at home!

