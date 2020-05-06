Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards’ Transformation Over The Years

Perrie Edwards has rocked different styles throughout her Little Mix career. Picture: PA/Instagram

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has experimented with a lot of different looks over the years, since winning the X Factor in 2011.

Little Mix is undoubtedly the biggest girl band around right now and Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne have come so far since their X Factor days.

We were first introduced to The Search stars with their flamboyant outfits including loads of animal print, bright colours and an overwhelming amount of denim and we can’t even pretend like we didn’t copy their style!

Jesy Nelson Transformation: Before And After Pictures Of Little Mix Star Over The Years

The ‘Break Up Song’ hitmakers even went through various hairstyles over the years and experimented with so many colours, which became part of their iconic look.

Perrie, in particular, has been a fashion icon over the years, ever since girls everywhere sported a Perrie-esque floral headband just to sing ‘Wings’ in the mirror with a hairbrush.

Little Mix won the X Factor nine years ago. Picture: PA

Perrie Edwards always sported a quirky headband back in the early Little Mix days. Picture: PA

The blonde bombshell of the group has glowed up through the bow ties and lilac hair and still manages to capture fan’s hearts with whatever she posts.

The 26-year-old, who is currently in lockdown with her boyfriend and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in their lavish house, has posted a series of isolation musical pieces, showing that her voice is the one thing that has always been the same with the Geordie star.

The ‘Woman Like Me’ songstress has let her hair grow out over the years after experimenting with a bit of ombre and we are living for her naturally blonde locks!

Perrie has also embraced the natural look a lot in her Instagram posts, where she shows off her gorgeous freckles.

Perrie Edwards is isolating with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Instagram

Perrie Edwards often flaunts a natural look on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix became the wealthiest X Factors winners ever. Picture: PA

Perrie Edwards has been doing TikTok challenges with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in lockdown. Picture: PA

She is well-known for blessing everyone's Instagram feed with fresh-faced snaps and we Stan the glowing queen!

Perrie has always been someone who embraces body-positivity as she consistently uplifts other women when they share snaps on social media.

As well as filling the LM5 girls’ posts with fire emojis and heart-eye emojis, she’s always there to let it be known to other women, including Halsey and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui, that women supporting women is always the vibe!

