Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards Shows Off Her Natural Freckles In Fresh-Faced Quarantine Snap

24 April 2020, 12:53

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has embraced the natural look
Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has embraced the natural look with her freckles. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, who has been spending lockdown with her beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, has taken to Instagram to show off her natural freckles in a super summery photo.

Perrie Edwards has blessed fans with a fresh-faced snap during quarantine, showing off her natural freckles.

The Little Mix star, who is spending lockdown with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in their luxury home, shared the selfie with her 10.2million followers.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shows Off Stunning Bikini Collection On TikTok

Fans of the ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker were quick to praise Perrie’s freckles, which were giving us serious Jesy Nelson vibes after her LM5 bandmate recently shared a pic of hers.

One person wrote: “The natural look [heart-eye emoji].”

Perrie Edwards embraced her freckles on Instagram
Perrie Edwards embraced her freckles on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"NATURAL GODDESSS [sic],” added another.

The ‘Woman Like Me’ songstress is well-known for her freckles as she often embraces them after every holiday and we have definitely missed them!

Catching rays is just one of the many ways Perrie has been keeping busy during lockdown.

If you’ve been scrolling through the 26-year-old’s Instagram page, you’ll have seen her iconic musical renditions of tracks from the classic film My Fair Lady.

Perrie Edwards is no stranger to the natural look
Perrie Edwards is no stranger to the natural look. Picture: Instagram

Calling them the Isolation Musical Collection, fans were quick to brand the X Factor winner a future broadway star as she hit some seriously impressive notes!

Her most recent instalment, which she named her isolation kitchen karaoke sing-song, showed Perrie singing Celine Dion’s ‘All By Myself’ and it blew us all away.

That’s not even the best part - Celine picked up on the video and sent the Geordie singer some love in the comments!

She wrote: "Bravo Perrie! Thank you for sharing your gift with us. Stay strong! – Team Celine [heart emoji].”

The ‘Black Magic’ songstress later took to Instagram to reveal she ‘cried into her bowl of noodles’ when she realised her idol had watched her performance and we don’t blame her one bit!

