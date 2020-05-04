Jesy Nelson Transformation: Before And After Pictures Of Little Mix Star Over The Years

Jesy Nelson has sported different looks over the years. Picture: PA/Instagram

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has had an amazing transformation over the years and she spoke about her journey in her Odd One Out documentary.

Little Mix started off their career as one of the quirkiest girl bands we’ve ever seen and Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are far from their X Factor audition days today!

With all the leopard print, geek glasses, neon colours and suspenders being left in a simpler time, the LM5 girls have all had their own individual glow-ups as we’ve watched them mould more into themselves over the past few years.

Little Mix Rake In £11.2million In Earnings From Sold-Out Tours

Jesy’s journey, in particular, is a touching one, which she shared with fans in her Odd One Out documentary, where she detailed how online abuse from trolls drove her to attempt suicide.

Speaking in her documentary, the ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker dedicated the journey to her 2011 self, who won the X Factor with her bandmates.

Little Mix won the X Factor nine years ago. Picture: PA

Jesy Nelson detailed her experience with online trolls in her Odd One Out documentary. Picture: PA

In a heartfelt post, she penned: "6 months ago this girl was someone I just wanted to forget. I wanted to erase her from my mind and everyone else’s memory. I didn’t see her as Jesy I saw her as 'the fat one from Little Mix'. Up until now I hated her not because she’d ever done anything bad but because I was made to hate her by endless amounts of trolling.

"Since filming my documentary for @bbcone and @bbcthree I’ve learned so much more than I ever expected to. Thanks to all the inspirational people I’ve met on this emotional journey, I now love the girl in this photo. I’ve made this documentary for 2011 Jesy and for anyone who might be feeling like she did. I refused to speak about how I was feeling for so long. I was embarrassed and scared to. But I was so wrong to feel that way. Please if you are feeling how I did, SPEAK ABOUT IT. Talk to your family, speak to your friends, there’s always help out there.

"If you’d have told that girl one day you won’t feel sad anymore, I’d never have believed you....and here I am. Now when I look in the mirror, I don’t see Jesy the fat one, I see Jesy the happy one!”

27-year-old Jesy has since embraced her body confidence on another level and we are so here for body positivity!

Jesy Nelson has overcome her online abuse and become extremely body positive. Picture: PA

Jesy Nelson won an NTA for her Odd One Out documentary. Picture: Instagram

She often shares stunning pictures on Instagram, where she proudly flaunts her abs and toned body - and we don’t blame her one bit!

Her most recent isolation looks have definitely had people scrolling through her Instagram page and double-tapping on each snap they come across.

Jesy is absolutely killing the game and has been a massive inspiration to girls who have fallen victim to online abuse.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News