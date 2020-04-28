Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson Is The Queen Of Isolation Looks

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson is slaying Instagram in quarantine. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has been absolutely slaying her outfit choices during lockdown.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has been shutting down Instagram with her isolation looks.

The ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker has plastered some fire selfies on her page, giving us some serious outfit inspo, and bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have also supported her iconic looks in the comments of her pictures.

The Search star began by showing off her natural freckles in a number of stunning fresh-faced summery selfies, which is practically the glow we all need during lockdown.

Jesy, who recently split from her Love Island boyfriend Chris Hughes, has gone on to change the game of staying at home by pulling off some extremely stylish looks and debuted them outside her front door.

From showing fans her toned abs in her bikini pictures, she’s also put together looks including a casual camo outfit styled with a matching hat, dungarees with a Calvin Klein bra let and a stunning floral, pink dress with Doc Martens.

Her recent high-waisted ripped jeans with a bandana top was also a fan-favourite.

Jesy’s friend Charlotte Driver, who she’s been isolating with, even commented on it, saying: “Oh hunnnayyyyyy. Meet you down the spice isle cause you hawttttttt [spice emoji]. Love you [heart emoji] [sic].”

The ‘Woman Like Me’ singer isn’t just serving looks - she’s been keeping her vocals warmed up in quarantine after posting a stunning cover of Sinead Harnett’s ‘Be The One’, which is really making us miss the harmonies of the LM5 girls!

She has also given fans a solid reminder that she is also the queen of dancing after sharing a TikTok of her doing the JLo challenge, which we definitely watched at least 10 times in a row.

It’s safe to say she’s keeping herself and the rest of us entertained in quarantine, like her 'Black Magic' bandmates, who have been getting up to similar things.

Perrie has posted a series of musical covers, as well as a Celine Dion performance that was picked up on by Celine herself!

Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne have also joined the TikTok hype and have been sharing some iconic challenges and hilarious clips.

