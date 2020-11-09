WATCH: Little Mix At The EMAs – Their Performance And Four Moments We Can't Stop Talking About

Little Mix slayed at the EMAs 2020. Picture: Getty

Little Mix’s performance at the EMAs may have been Mixers’ highlight of the night but the girls, who also hosted the event, made the ceremony their own.

The EMAs should have been renamed the LMAs on Sunday night as Little Mix hosted the virtual event as well as performing their new single ‘Sweet Melody’, which came complete with dance breaks and vocal changes that only the girls could carry off.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall presented the ceremony without bandmate Jesy Nelson, who had to pull out of the gig, as well as The Search final, at the last minute.

But the trio made it work nonetheless, and their performance isn’t the only thing fans can’t stop talking about.

Here are four unmissable moments from Little Mix at the EMAs…

Little Mix's outfit changes were just effortless at the EMAs. Picture: Getty

Little Mix’s performance at the EMAs, obviously

After breaking the internet with their ‘Sweet Melody’ music video a few weeks ago, Little Mix did it again with a live performance of the bop during the EMAs.

From Jade covering Jesy’s vocals to their all-white futuristic outfits, which led Perrie to be dubbed ‘the hottest Michellin man’, the performance quickly became one of the most-viewed on the night.

The girls even revived the noughties tradition of a dance break mid-way through, with moves we’re definitely going to see all over TikTok this week.

Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne’s effortless outfit changes

Forever our style icons, we lost count of Little Mix’s outfit changes throughout the EMAs.

At one point Jade wore a spiked skirt to ensure her bandmates stayed two meres away, but it was Leigh-Anne’s sheer leggings and plunging bodysuit which slayed the red carpet.

Can we also just take a moment to admire Perrie’s tuxedo body complete with huge blue ruffles as her silhouette, like a totally extra Cinderella?

But they also switched things up whilst presenting, proving they’re literally magic with smooth outfit-changes that would make Insta-bloggers jealous.

Me, dressing up for the first time since quarantine:



Watch @LittleMix host the #MTVEMA tonight at 7p on MTV. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ShN95hBbWo — MTV (@MTV) November 8, 2020

Little Mix won two awards on the night

Not only did Little Mix establish themselves as hosts of one of the biggest music events in the world, they also proved exactly why they deserved to be there by scooping two awards.

The girls won Best Pop and Best UK and Ireland Act.

Little Mix scooped two awards at the EMAs. Picture: Getty

The girls’ love for absent bandmate Jesy Nelson was everything

Clearly missing their bestie and bandmate Jesy, Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade made sure to give her a shoutout at every opportunity.

When they won Best Pop Leigh-Anne said: “We so wish our girl Jesy was here to receive this with us, she’d be so happy.”

And on Instagram after the event, each of the girls made sure to tell Jesy just how much they missed her.

