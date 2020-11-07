Jesy Nelson To Miss 'Little Mix: The Search' Final & MTV EMAs Due To Ill Health

7 November 2020, 11:09 | Updated: 7 November 2020, 11:29

Jesy Nelson pulled out of Little Mix: The Search final and MTV EMAs
Jesy Nelson pulled out of Little Mix: The Search final and MTV EMAs. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson/ Getty Images

Little Mix have released a statement that Jesy Nelson won't be attending the final of Little Mix: The Search or hosting the 2020 MTV EMAs due to her health.

Little Mix has announced Jesy Nelson won't be present at tonight's finale of Little Mix: The Search, nor will she be presenting the MTV EMAs as fans send their love and well wishes to the 'Holiday' singer.

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

A statement, released on behalf of the band informed fans Jesy, 29, will be absent from the live final of the band's talent competition because she is unwell.

It also revealed Jesy will not be joining bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock or Jade Thirlwall hosting the 2020 MTV EMAs.

It says: "Little Mix statement."

"Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix The Search. She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMA’s."

Fans have rushed to offer their support and love to the singer and urging everyone to be understanding to the star for missing these events and put kindness first.

Jack Remmington wrote: "Sending loads of love to Jesy."

"It’s not easy to be unwell in the public eye but we all love her so much and hope she’s back to feeling like herself again soon."

We're sending all our love and hugs Jesy's way and to the rest of the band at this time and are hoping she gets better soon.

The final of Little Mix: The Search airs tonight on BBC One at 6:05pm.

