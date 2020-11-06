QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember Little Mix’s First Album?

Little Mix released their first album in 2012. Picture: PA

Little Mix have just released their sixth album ‘Confetti’, but are you a committed enough fan to recall all the details on their first EP?

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards have redeemed 2020 with the release of ‘Confetti’ and they’ve even got a 2021 tour planned to give us all something to look forward to.

Dropping their album on the day of their talent show The Search semi-finals, Little Mix have proved just how far they’ve come in their career ever since winning The X Factor in 2011.

Little Mix Tour 2021: Confetti Tour UK Dates, Venues & Ticket Information

So while Mixers are busy learning all the lyrics to the songs on the new album ‘Confetti’, we’re throwing it back to 2012 when they released their first album 'DNA'.

How well do you remember DNA? Test your Little Mix knowledge here…

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News