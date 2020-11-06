QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember Little Mix’s First Album?

6 November 2020, 15:48 | Updated: 6 November 2020, 16:14

Little Mix released their first album in 2012
Little Mix released their first album in 2012. Picture: PA

Little Mix have just released their sixth album ‘Confetti’, but are you a committed enough fan to recall all the details on their first EP?

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards have redeemed 2020 with the release of ‘Confetti’ and they’ve even got a 2021 tour planned to give us all something to look forward to.

Dropping their album on the day of their talent show The Search semi-finals, Little Mix have proved just how far they’ve come in their career ever since winning The X Factor in 2011.

Little Mix Tour 2021: Confetti Tour UK Dates, Venues & Ticket Information

So while Mixers are busy learning all the lyrics to the songs on the new album ‘Confetti’, we’re throwing it back to 2012 when they released their first album 'DNA'.

How well do you remember DNA? Test your Little Mix knowledge here…

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles saved someone at a Halloween party

Harry Styles Saved Someone At A Halloween Party Because He's A Living Legend

Liam Payne opens up about parenting Bear

Liam Payne Hits Out At 'Out Of Context' Claims He's 'Taking Time Away' From Son Bear

Bryce Hall says Ariana Grande's comments were 'unnecessary'

TikTok's Bryce Hall Hits Back At Ariana Grande's Comments Calling Them A 'Marketing Move'

Jade Thirlwall has been dating boyfriend Jordan Stephens since May 2020

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

Little Mix

BTS' Suga may miss some of the band's album promotion

BTS’ Suga Recovering From Surgery And ‘Taking A Break’ From Activities

Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde Speaks Out After Don’t Worry Darling Production Is Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up