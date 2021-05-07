Where Is Harry Styles Movie My Policeman Being Filmed?

My Policeman is being filmed in Brighton. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, is being filmed in one of England’s favourite seaside cities.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are the stars of upcoming movie My Policeman and after filming kicked off in April, the actors, who will play couple Tom and Marion who get caught up in a love triangle with an older man, have been pictured almost everyday.

With one snap capturing the young talents kissing, another of Harry in his police uniform caused the internet to very nearly implode.

My Policeman Behind The Scenes Pictures As Harry Styles And Emma Corrin Get To Work

Brighton & Hove are the main locations for My Policeman filming. Picture: Getty

Harry and Emma were also pictured on the beach, looking every inch the vintage lovebirds we imagined straight from the book by Bethan Roberts.

The photos, continuously keeping us Harries fed, just keep on coming so we’re taking a closer look at the My Policeman filming locations…

Harry Styles' policeman costume sent fans wild. Picture: Getty

Where is My Policeman being filmed?

My Policeman is being filmed in Brighton, with no part of the city and its outskirts unexplored by the cameras as the cast have been spotted in Worthing, in the city centre, and at the beach.

Montpelier Road, Brunswick Square in Hove and Regency Square have all been transformed into 1950’s streets for My Policeman, with old-fashioned cars and extras in vintage costumes seen lining the roads.

A couple of the pubs and restaurants used in some scenes saw a soar in bookings, after Harry and his co-stars were spotted in Belchers Cafe and The Vine Pub.

Filming for the movie is expected to go ahead until early this summer, so fans haven’t wasted any time in heading down to Brighton to try and catch a glimpse of their idol.

