Harry Styles Dog Sat For 'The Crown's' Emma Corrin & It Didn't Go Well

Harry Styles has an adorable friendship with 'The Crown' star, Emma Corrin and even dog sat her pet for her- but likely won't be offering again after what happened to him!

The Crown's latest star, Emma Corrin, has been dishing the dirt on her friendship with the one-and-only Harry Styles, revealing the 'Golden' singer probably won't be offering to dog sit for her again after having a less than ideal experience.

Why Harry Styles Is Being A Best Friend To The Crown Actress Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin reveals Harry Styles's dog sitting mishap. Picture: Twitter Jimmy Fallon/ PA

Chatting to Jimmy Fallon, the host couldn't help but bring up her newfound friendship with the former One Direction singer which she was all too happy to discuss.

Jimmy asked Emma about her 'very famous dog walker', to which she said:

"Yeah, he once dog sat for me."

Recounting the embarrassing tale, she said: "I was having dinner near to where he lived and he looked after Spencer for me."

"He hasn't done it again and I think it's because, halfway through the meal, I got a message that just said, ‘He won't stop farting. Is this normal?'"

She joked that he later said, "Emma I'm never doing this again."

Fans react to Harry Styles's dog sitting saga. Picture: Twitter

On the topic of one of the biggest stars in the whole world looking after her beloved pet, she said:

"The wonderful thing is, for a dog, it's just a person."

Oh, to be that dog, just for a day.

The pair have struck up a completely platonic friendship after having similar mates and the superstar is said to have been helping Emma prepare for fame after she was cast as Diana in the fourth series of The Crown.

The season has since dropped on Netflix and she seems to be doing just fine and we like to think it's all down to Mr. Styles practicing his 'Treat People With Kindness' mantra once again!

