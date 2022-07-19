You Can Now Study An Entire Harry Styles Course At University

19 July 2022, 12:19

You can now study Harry Styles at uni...
You can now study Harry Styles at uni... Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has inspired his very own university course, here's everything we know about the upcoming class...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ever thought you could earn a degree in all things Harry Styles?

Well, turns out there is, in fact, a course you can study which explores everything you could possibly want to know about the One Direction star!

Texas State University in the US is opening up a course on the 'As It Was' hit-maker next spring, the module will delve into the culture of 'the modern celebrity' – who better than Harry to be a case study on stardom?

Inside Harry Styles' 'Late Night Talking' Lyrics

The course is titled 'Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture' and will cover multiple areas of fame with the prime focus being on the 28-year-old.

Would you study all things Harry Styles at university?
Would you study all things Harry Styles at university? Picture: Getty

It will explore internet culture, fashion, fandoms, gender, and sexuality among many other topics – talk about a heft course.

The associate professor of digital history at the university, Louie Dean Valencia, announced the Styles-centric module on July 16, explaining that it aims to help “understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity".

The professor wrote: "I'm teaching the world's first-ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles is happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University.

"This is what tenure looks like. Let's gooooo," he continued.

Louie dished on the class in an interview with KXAN, saying: "The way I like to describe the class is that it’s really about the history of the last 12 years or so.

The US university will start its Harry Styles course next spring
The US university will start its Harry Styles course next spring. Picture: Getty

"So, it is about Harry Styles in the same way that some classes are about the Beatles and you might take a class like that to learn about, ‘What were the ‘60s like?'," he said.

The course will give students and fans "an idea of questions around globalism, issues around gender, sexuality, race, and really trying to kind of peel apart how did we become a part of the world that we’re living in today".

The Texas State lecturer made it clear that he himself is a huge fan of Harry, unsurprisingly.

The course may be taking place across the pond, but where do we sign up?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Islanders' 'opening the salon' terminology meaning explained

What Exactly Does ‘Opening The Salon’ Mean In Love Island?

Fans are all saying the same thing about Sabrina and Ariana

This Sabrina Carpenter Songs Sounds Just Like Ariana Grande And We're Obsessed

Love Island star Ekin-Su's family has said she's related to a rapper and fans think it's Central Cee

Is Love Island’s Ekin-Su Related To Central Cee?

Usher updates fans on Justin Bieber's health following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Usher Shares Update On Justin Bieber’s Health Amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Love Island's Luca's family shared a statement apologising to fans over the treatment of Gemma

Love Island Star Luca Bish’s Family Apologise Over His Behaviour Towards Gemma Owen

Stay cool as the temperatures soar

Here's How To Keep Cool During The Heatwave

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star