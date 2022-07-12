Inside Harry Styles' 'Late Night Talking' Lyrics

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Niall Gray 7pm - 10pm
12 July 2022, 16:18
All the details on Harry Style's latest single 'Late Night Talking', from lyrical meaning to his new music video...
Harry Styles kicked off summer in the best way with the release of his third studio album 'Harry's House' on May 20 – and the record is the gift that keeps on giving!
'Late Night Talking' serves as the album's sophomore single, following the mega-success of lead track 'As It Was', a song that we've all had one repeat.
Harry Styles Helps A Fan Come Out During Sold-Out Wembley Concert
The long-awaited second release from 'Harry's House' drops on July 13, with the pop sensation teasing fans with a snippet of the music video arriving online days before its release.
Here is everything you need to know about 'Late Night Talking', from the inspiration behind the tune to the full lyrics...
'Late Night Talking' is a 70s-esque, synth-infused track that explores themes of love, comfort and intimacy.
The romantic song is an upbeat take on the small pleasures of a relationship, with Harry confidently bearing his emotions to his love interest, singing: "If you're feeling down / I just wanna make you happier, baby."
Styles celebrates the romance within the mundane, saying throughout that he has simply just fallen in love with "late-night talking" with his other half.
"We've been doin' all this late-night talkin' / 'Bout anything you want until thе morning / Now you're in my life / I can't get you off my mind"
Harry sent the internet into a tailspin on July 11 when he teased his mammoth fan base with a snippet of his upcoming music video for 'Late Night Talking'.
The official Harry Styles HQ Instagram account posted a clip showing Harry's feet dangling out of bed as he sports two long blue socks as he whistles the melody of the upcoming single.
At the end of the video, the mega-star can be seen poking his head out of the covers smiling – too cute!
They captioned the teaser: "'Late Night Talking’ visuals will arrive tomorrow (July 13) at 12pm ET (4pm GMT)."
We've been doin' all this late-night talkin'
'Bout anything you want until the morning
Now you're in my life
I can't get you off my mind
I've never been a fan of change
But I'd follow you to any place
If it's Hollywood or Bishopsgate, I'm coming, too
If you're feeling down, I just wanna make you happier, baby
Wish I was around, I just wanna make you happiеr, baby
We've been doin' all this late-night talkin'
'Bout anything you want until thе morning
Now you're in my life
I can't get you off my mind
Can't get you off my mind
Can't get you off my mind (Can't get you off my mind)
I won't even try (I won't even try)
To get you off my mind (Get you off my mind)
Things haven't been quite the same
There's a haze on the horizon, babe
It's only been a couple of days and I miss you, mmm, yeah
When nothing really goes to plan
You stub your toe or break your camera
I'll do everything I can to help you through
If you're feeling down, I just wanna make you happier, baby
Wish I was around, I just wanna make you happier, baby
We've been doin' all this late-night talkin'
'Bout anything you want until the morning
Now you're in my life
I can't get you off my mind
Can't get you off my mind (All this late-night talking)
Can't get you off my mind (All this late-night talking)
I won't even try (All this late-night talking)
Can't get you off my— (All this late-night talking)
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital