A Harry Styles Beauty Brand Could Be Launching Very Soon

2 June 2021, 10:38

Harry Styles is said to be launching a makeup line
Harry Styles is said to be launching a makeup line. Picture: PA / Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles could be launching a beauty brand and in our heads we’re already in the virtual queue.

Harry Styles is already one of this generation’s biggest fashion icons and he could soon cement himself as a leader in the beauty industry too.

According to documents, One Direction star Harry has filed a trademark for a beauty company as of 25 May 2021.

Liam Payne’s Harry Styles Impression Is One Direction Fans’ New Favourite Thing

Well, he does rock a manicure better than most of us during every showbiz outing he makes.

Harry Styles is a fashion icon
Harry Styles is a fashion icon. Picture: PA

The name of the beauty company is named ‘PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED’ and is filed under Mr Styles’ full name.

The publication reports the nature of business is listed as “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics”.

Harry is listed as ‘Director’ alongside Emma Spring, a long-term colleague of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker.

It remains under wraps what the 27-year-old has up his sleeve with this business venture, but hair products, makeup and perfume could very much so be own the works.

Harry Styles may soon have his own line of cosmetics
Harry Styles may soon have his own line of cosmetics. Picture: PA

This means we could all soon have a scent matching actual Harry Styles and we’re very okay with that.

Fans have been losing their minds over the possibility of cosmetics line by their idol, with one person excitedly tweeting: "PERFUME AND COSMETICS?? SHUT UP RN OH MY GOD IM SO EXCITED. HARRY MAKEUP LINE??? EVERYONE SCREAM AND SHOUT AND MANIFEST WITH ME OR ELSE."

Another predicted: "Wait for harries to sell out every single product as soon as we know which company it is."

"STOP IDC WHAT IT IS I WANT FIVE," wrote another.

2021 has proved to be a seriously busy year for the Grammy Award winner, who's currently filming for his second movie within a year, My Policeman.

At the start of the year he wrapped on Don't Worry, Darling, starring Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine.

