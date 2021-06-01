Liam Payne’s Harry Styles Impression Is One Direction Fans’ New Favourite Thing

Liam Payne joked about doing a Harry Styles impression in his latest YouTube video and fans were living for it.

Liam Payne has returned to YouTube to give fans some much-needed content after revealing he had been sick recently.

In the 16-minute video, Liam reassured fans that he is now on the mend and even went on to joke that his croaky, deep voice sounded like an impression of his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles.

After only two minutes into his croaky voice, the 27-year-old joked: “I feel like this becomes like a Harry Styles constant impression.

“Maybe I’ve just took his voice on for something.”

Liam Payne shared a Harry Styles impression with fans
Liam Payne shared a Harry Styles impression with fans. Picture: Liam Payne/YouTube

Liam then went on to say his impression isn’t “as good as when he’s well”, but fans were loving it all the same.

The ‘Strip That Down’ star even joked he “can’t stop saying ‘um’”, which just added to the impression even more!

“Why does he sound literally like Harry Styles… when he’s SICK,” said one fan, before another added: “The ‘uhm’s add to it even more.”

Some others even joked that his “sick voice” sounds like Capital’s very own Roman Kemp when he impersonates the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star.

Liam Payne's fans joked he sounded like Harry Styles
Liam Payne's fans joked he sounded like Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

“Liam’s sick voice sounds exactly like Roman Kemp’s Harry Styles impression,” they said, and we can't un-hear it!

Liam then went on to give fans a number of updates during his new YouTube video, including the fact he has taken up jiu-jitsu!

He also said he’d been spending a lot more time with his son Bear, whom he shares with ex Cheryl, before sharing some adorable anecdotes with his child.

We are living for Liam’s updates!

