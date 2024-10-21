Shawn Mendes pays tribute to Liam Payne on stage with heartbreaking 'Heart of Gold' speech

21 October 2024, 15:27

Shawn Mendes pays tribute to Liam Payne on stage with heartbreaking 'Heart of Gold' speech
Shawn Mendes pays tribute to Liam Payne on stage with heartbreaking 'Heart of Gold' speech. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, @alexxontour via X
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Shawn Mendes's 'Heart of Gold' lyrics are about the experience of losing a close friend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shawn Mendes has paid tribute to Liam Payne with an emotional speech and song at his recent concert in New York.

Since it was confirmed that Liam Payne had passed away last week (Oct 16), many of Liam's family, close friends and celebrity peers have paid tribute to him in person and on social media. All of Liam's One Direction bandmates shared moving messages on Instagram and stars including Halsey, Jade and Rita Ora have all spoken out about Liam.

Now, Shawn Mendes has joined them by stopping a show and dedicating a new song called 'Heart of Gold' to Liam.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies after balcony fall in Argentina

Performing at the Brooklyn Paramount on his intimate For Friends and Family tour on 18th October, Shawn paused the concert to deliver a speech about Liam. Videos of Shawn's emotional speech have since gone viral on social media.

Shawn began by saying: "When we heard the news about Liam, it felt completely devastating. I got to meet Liam a couple of times and he was a beautiful soul and his eyes gleamed. There was beauty shining through his eyes."

Shawn then started describing his new song 'Heart of Gold', explaining: "It's about grieving those we miss with tears and it's also about celebrating them and who they were and what they've left in this world."

Tearing up, Shawn said: "I just want to take a second to send so much love to him wherever he is up there. Liam, we love you! And the world is crying for you brother and we're all praying for your son and family and I miss you, man."

He then dedicated his performance of 'Heart of Gold' to Liam by saying: "This one's for you tonight Liam from all of us."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn wrote 'Heart of Gold' about "a childhood friend who passed away from a drug overdose".

In the song, Shawn sings: Honestly, it's been a while since I thought of you / In the end we didn't talk much / I didn't know what you were going through / I'm sorry that I wasn't there.

In the chorus, Shawn sings: You had a heart of gold, yeah / You had a heart of gold / You left too soon, it was out of your control / Underneath your skin and bone / You had a heart of gold.

Shawn Mendes - Heart of Gold (Live at Friends & Family Only - London)

As two young stars in the music industry, Shawn and Liam used to cross paths regularly and they often spoke kindly of each other in interviews.

Read Shawn's full 'Heart of Gold' lyrics below.

Shawn Mendes - 'Heart of Gold' lyrics

VERSE 1
Honestly, it's been a while since I thought of you
In the end we didn't talk much
I didn't know what you were going through
I'm sorry that I wasn't there
To hug your mama at the funeral
Brian said he broke down
But he promised it was beautiful

PRE-CHORUS
And when we were young, we didn't care
We shot for the stars, I'll see you up there

CHORUS
You had a heart of gold, yeah
You had a heart of gold
You left too soon, it was out of your control
Underneath your skin and bone
You had a heart of gold

VERSE 2
I didn't cry
I didn't even feel the pain
But then it hit me all at once
When we talked about you yesterday

PRE-CHORUS
When we were young (When we were young)
We didn't care (We didn't care)
We shot for the stars (We shot for the stars)
I see you up there

CHORUS
You had a heart of gold, yeah
You had a heart of gold
You left too soon, it was out of your control
Underneath your skin and bone
You had a heart of gold

OUTRO
When we were young, we didn't care
Oh, we shot for the stars, I see you up there
You had a heart of gold, yeah, we didn't care
Oh, we shot for the stars, you know I’ll see you up there
You had a heart of gold

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Here's the latest on new Lady Gaga music

All The Details On Lady Gaga's Upcoming Album Including LG7 Release Date & More

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Married At First Sight UK started on the 16th of September 2024

How long is MAFS UK 2024 on for? Here's when the show is set to end

TV & Film

Outer Banks season 5 - will there be another season?

Outer Banks season 5: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news so far

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift go on stage?

Taylor Swift

Meet MAFS bride Polly

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, weight loss transformation and more

TV & Film

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, News and Trailers

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Polly issues apology for Hannah row

MAFS UK's Polly issues apology following backlash over intense Hannah row

TV & Film

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story Season 13: Release Date, Cast, Theme, Plot And More

TV & Film

MAFS UK couple set to quit the show in furious walk out

MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn set to quit the show in furious walk out

TV & Film

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok Slang: A Complete Guide To The Meanings Behind Each Phrase

Internet

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo go on stage?

Olivia Rodrigo

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? All The 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Clues So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

Who is JJ's real dad in Outer Banks? The Chandler Groff plot twist explained

Who is JJ’s real dad in Outer Banks? His true identity and entire plot twist explained

TV & Film

Who is Larissa Genrette on Outer Banks? Is she a real person?

Who is Larissa Genrette in Outer Banks? How she died and how she's connected to JJ

TV & Film

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

When does Outer Banks season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix? New trailer teases more danger

TV & Film

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks? The rumours explained

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks after season 4? The rumours explained

TV & Film

Taylor Swift finally debuts a new Reputation bodysuit on the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift drops huge 'Reputation (TV)' easter egg with new Rep bodysuit on Eras Tour

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch