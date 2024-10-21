Shawn Mendes pays tribute to Liam Payne on stage with heartbreaking 'Heart of Gold' speech

Shawn Mendes pays tribute to Liam Payne on stage with heartbreaking 'Heart of Gold' speech. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, @alexxontour via X

By Sam Prance

Shawn Mendes's 'Heart of Gold' lyrics are about the experience of losing a close friend.

Shawn Mendes has paid tribute to Liam Payne with an emotional speech and song at his recent concert in New York.

Since it was confirmed that Liam Payne had passed away last week (Oct 16), many of Liam's family, close friends and celebrity peers have paid tribute to him in person and on social media. All of Liam's One Direction bandmates shared moving messages on Instagram and stars including Halsey, Jade and Rita Ora have all spoken out about Liam.

Now, Shawn Mendes has joined them by stopping a show and dedicating a new song called 'Heart of Gold' to Liam.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies after balcony fall in Argentina

Performing at the Brooklyn Paramount on his intimate For Friends and Family tour on 18th October, Shawn paused the concert to deliver a speech about Liam. Videos of Shawn's emotional speech have since gone viral on social media.

Shawn began by saying: "When we heard the news about Liam, it felt completely devastating. I got to meet Liam a couple of times and he was a beautiful soul and his eyes gleamed. There was beauty shining through his eyes."

Shawn then started describing his new song 'Heart of Gold', explaining: "It's about grieving those we miss with tears and it's also about celebrating them and who they were and what they've left in this world."

Tearing up, Shawn said: "I just want to take a second to send so much love to him wherever he is up there. Liam, we love you! And the world is crying for you brother and we're all praying for your son and family and I miss you, man."

He then dedicated his performance of 'Heart of Gold' to Liam by saying: "This one's for you tonight Liam from all of us."

Shawn Mendes talking about Liam Payne and dedicating 'Heart Of Gold' to him tonight at #ForFriendsAndFamilyOnly Brooklyn 💛 pic.twitter.com/ohSljOUvVb — The Mendes Updates (@TheSMendesUpdt) October 19, 2024

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn wrote 'Heart of Gold' about "a childhood friend who passed away from a drug overdose".

In the song, Shawn sings: Honestly, it's been a while since I thought of you / In the end we didn't talk much / I didn't know what you were going through / I'm sorry that I wasn't there.

In the chorus, Shawn sings: You had a heart of gold, yeah / You had a heart of gold / You left too soon, it was out of your control / Underneath your skin and bone / You had a heart of gold.

Shawn Mendes - Heart of Gold (Live at Friends & Family Only - London)

As two young stars in the music industry, Shawn and Liam used to cross paths regularly and they often spoke kindly of each other in interviews.

Read Shawn's full 'Heart of Gold' lyrics below.

Shawn Mendes - 'Heart of Gold' lyrics

VERSE 1

Honestly, it's been a while since I thought of you

In the end we didn't talk much

I didn't know what you were going through

I'm sorry that I wasn't there

To hug your mama at the funeral

Brian said he broke down

But he promised it was beautiful

PRE-CHORUS

And when we were young, we didn't care

We shot for the stars, I'll see you up there

CHORUS

You had a heart of gold, yeah

You had a heart of gold

You left too soon, it was out of your control

Underneath your skin and bone

You had a heart of gold

VERSE 2

I didn't cry

I didn't even feel the pain

But then it hit me all at once

When we talked about you yesterday

PRE-CHORUS

When we were young (When we were young)

We didn't care (We didn't care)

We shot for the stars (We shot for the stars)

I see you up there

CHORUS

You had a heart of gold, yeah

You had a heart of gold

You left too soon, it was out of your control

Underneath your skin and bone

You had a heart of gold

OUTRO

When we were young, we didn't care

Oh, we shot for the stars, I see you up there

You had a heart of gold, yeah, we didn't care

Oh, we shot for the stars, you know I’ll see you up there

You had a heart of gold

