Shawn Mendes Reveals He Was Almost A Father In Emotional 'Why Why Why' Lyrics

9 August 2024, 11:57

Shawn Mendes 'Why Why Why' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe, Island Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Shawn Mendes is back with a new era and he's revealed that he almost became a dad in his personal 'Why Why Why' lyrics.

On July 31st, Shawn Mendes announced that he will be releasing his fifth studio album 'Shawn' in October. He wrote: "Music really can be medicine. 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."

'Why Why Why' is the first taste of Shawn's new project and fans are losing it over the emotional meaning behind the song.

Shawn Mendes releases trailer for new song Why Why Why

'Why Why Why' is a folk inspired song in which Shawn opens up about his doubts and insecurities. In the first verse, Shawn sings about writer's block: Opened up my journal to a page / Everything that hurts me's still the same / Feels like there's nothing new for me to say / Why, why, why? Why, why, why?

He then appears to reference a breakup by adding: Sweating through the sheets, shakin' in bed / Visions of her naked in my head / But I went off and chose myself instead / Why, why, why? Ease my mind.

Shawn also addresses the cancellation of his 'Wonder' world tour due to mental health issues: I stepped off the stage with nothin' left / All the lights were f---in' with my head / But here I am, singin' songs again.

And in arguably the song's most candid moment, Shawn reveals: I thought I was about to be a father / Shook me to the core, I'm still a kid.

It's currently unclear if Shawn is referencing moments in his relationship with Camila Cabello or with someone else.

Shawn Mendes - Why Why Why (Official Music Video)

Shawn is yet to speak directly about the meaning behind the lyrics. However, speaking about the album more generally on Instagram, he said: "I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me."

Shawn Mendes - 'Why Why Why' lyrics

VERSE 1
Opened up my journal to a page
Everything that hurts me's still the same
Feels like there's nothing new for me to say
Why, why, why? Why, why, why?
Sweating through the sheets, shakin' in bed
Visions of her naked in my head
But I went off and chose myself instead
Why, why, why? Ease my mind

CHORUS
I don't know why, I
I don't know, I don't know why
Why, why, why?

VERSE 2
I stepped off the stage with nothin' left
All the lights were fuckin' with my head
But here I am, singin' songs again
Why, why, why? Ease my mind

CHORUS
I don't know why, I
I don't know, I don't know why
Why, why, why? Why, why, why?

POST-CHORUS
Feels like everything goes 'round and 'round
And 'round, and 'round, and 'round it goes
Feels like everything goes 'round and 'round
And 'round, and 'round, and 'round, it—

BRIDGE
I thought I was about to be a father
Shook me to the core, I'm still a kid (Ooh)
Sometimes, I still cry out for my mother
Why, why, why? Why, why, why?

CHORUS
I don't know why, I
I don't know, I don't know why
Why, why, why? Why, why, why?

POST-CHORUS
Feels like everything goes 'round and 'round
And 'round, and 'round, and 'round it goes
Feels like everything goes 'round and 'round And 'round, and 'round, and 'round it goes

