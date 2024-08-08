Kesha Will Re-Record 'Tik Tok' To Permanently Change The P. Diddy Lyric

8 August 2024, 12:33

Kesha Will Re-Record 'Tik Tok' To Permanently Change The P. Diddy Lyric. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Christopher Polk/AMA2010/Getty Images for DCP
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Kesha has been performing a different version of 'Tik Tok' ever since the P. Diddy allegations first came to light.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's official! Kesha has revealed that she plans to rerecord 'Tik Tok' to permanently change the song's famous P. Diddy line.

Since 2023, Diddy has been the subject of multiple serious lawsuits. Last November, Cassie sued Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over allegations of years of abuse during their relationship. The lawsuit was settled the next day with Cassie telling CNN that she had chosen to "resolve this matter amicably". Diddy denied the allegations and any "wrongdoing".

Since Cassie's allegations, other people have filed lawsuits against Diddy. Joie Dickerson-Neal and Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones have alleged that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted them in separate circumstances. Two unnamed women have also come forward with allegations of rape against Diddy. Diddy also denied all these allegations.

In the wake of the allegations, Kesha began changing the P. Diddy line in live performances of her hit song 'Tik Tok'. Now, Kesha has revealed that she's going to rerecord the song with the amended lyrics.

Kesha receives gift from fans to celebrate her freedom

In the original version of 'Tik Tok', Kesha sings 'Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy' in the first verse but, ever since her 2024 performance at Coachella with Renée Rapp, Kesha has been singing: "Wake up in the morning like f--k P. Diddy" instead. Kesha also tweeted "Wake up in the morning like f--k P. Diddy" lyric after the performance.

Now, Kesha has confirmed that she will be rerecording the song with the amended lyrics in post celebrating the song's 15th anniversary. Kesha wrote: "I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp) Yes it is permanent. ⁣I will re-record it when I have legal rights to!"

It's currently unclear when Kesha will be able to legally re-record the song. She co-wrote it with Dr. Luke and Benny Blanco. Kesha has since accused Dr. Luke of sexually assaulting her and filed a series of lawsuits against him.

Kesha's new single 'Joyride' is her first release since ending her contract with Dr. Luke's label Kemosabe Records.

In Kesha's post celebrating 'Tik Tok', she also wrote: "Now, my first baby stands for so much. It stands for fiercely protecting fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others. The whole ride has been absolute insanity, but the JOY is still riding."

She ended writing: "I hope you all can find 3 1/2 minutes of play in this song and connect with your wild child-like joy."⁣

