Zayn & Gigi Hadid Are Isolating Together On A Farm In Pennsylvania

Zayn and Gigi are isolating together on a farm in Pennsylvania. Picture: Instagram @zayn @gigihadid

Zayn and Gigi are reportedly isolating together on her family's farm in the US, as they keep their relationship which has been the subject of much speculation, on the low.

Zayn Malik is reportedly isolating with girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, on her mum's farm in Pennsylvania, as the supermodel gets used to having a lot more down time than her usual jet setting lifestyle, according to Hollywood Life.

Zayn Fan Remembers 'Loyal' Stylist & BFF Who Stuck By Him After He Left One Direction

A source told the publication: "It’s been good for her relationship with Zayn because a lot of the things that stress them out, namely her having to be gone so much for work, have been taken away."

"Gigi usually doesn’t have more than a few days off at a time because of her crazy work schedule so this is a big change."

Zayn, strangely enough, also has a farm in rural Pennsylvania not so far from Yolanda Hadid's, which sounds like a pretty perfect set up to us!

Gigi's posted a photo of Zayn from one of the two farm's on her photography 'gram back in 2019.

The pair had been thought to have split (again) in 2019, but when they were spotted out in New York with Dua Lipa and Gigi's brother Anwar earlier this year, it was confirmed they'd reconciled.

If there was still any doubt about their relationship status, it was eliminated when Gigi stepped in to defend Zayn (and savagely own) Logan Paul and his younger brother, Jake, tweeted about Zayn and harassed him outside his hotel room in Las Vegas after the Tyson Fury fight.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 11, 2020. Picture: Getty

Zayn and Harry are the only One Direction boys who are spending lockdown stateside, with Harry admitting he tried to get back to the UK but Donald Trump had already imposed the flight ban.

Niall, Liam and Louis are all back here, having joked about not being able to see one another despite being in relatively close proximity- but have been chatting to each other on FaceTime and even Instagram live instead!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn News