Jake Paul Deletes Shady Zayn Malik Tweets And Apologises After Gigi Hadid Hit Back At YouTuber

Jake Paul called himself 'an idiot' after he drew out Zayn Malik. Picture: PA/Getty

Jake Paul has deleted his tweets calling out Zayn Malik on Twitter after Gigi Hadid came to her boyfriend’s defence in the Twitter feud.

Jake Paul has decided to delete his tweets where he shaded Zayn Malik and has now publicly apologised to the One Direction singer.

He put out a statement, writing: “Someone needs to take my phone when I’m drunk because I am a f***ing idiot’."

Over the weekend, the YouTuber took to Twitter to call out the ‘Flames’ singer, claiming that Zayn had told him to 'f**k off’.

He wrote: “Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f**k off for no reason when I was being nice to him [sic]…"

Jake Paul said the reason he called out Zayn Malik was because he was 'drunk'. Picture: Twitter

Gigi Hadid blasted Jake Paul for his tweets about her boyfriend. Picture: Twitter

“Zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha [sic],” he added.

In a separate tweet, he continued: “Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f**k out. ‘You wanna test me mate’ lol I feel bad for childhood stars [sic]."

The pair both attended the Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder match in Las Vegas on Saturday, but it isn't clear whether or not they crossed paths.

The ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, came to her man’s defence, clapping back at the younger brother of Logan Paul.

Fans were sticking up for Zayn Malik. Picture: Twitter

zayn and gigi are like the cool and edgy kids from that you dont want to mess around with https://t.co/aRjAyvbdnC — sin is inactive 🌻 (@saltedvinegar) February 23, 2020

She penned: “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**. Go to bed… [sic]."

Jake’s ex-girlfriend and fellow YouTube star, Alissa Violet, supported the supermodel in her savage tweet, as she replied with: “Go off sis ily [sic].”

Directioners responded to Gigi’s tweet, praising her for standing by her bae, with one writing: “Gigi is so sweet, always stood beside Zayn throughout the years. True love is the only definition of their relationship.”

“Zayn and gigi are like the cool and edgy kids from that you dont want to mess around with [sic],” added another.

