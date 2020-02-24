Jake Paul Deletes Shady Zayn Malik Tweets And Apologises After Gigi Hadid Hit Back At YouTuber

24 February 2020, 11:30 | Updated: 24 February 2020, 12:22

Jake Paul called himself 'an idiot' after he drew out Zayn Malik
Jake Paul called himself 'an idiot' after he drew out Zayn Malik. Picture: PA/Getty

Jake Paul has deleted his tweets calling out Zayn Malik on Twitter after Gigi Hadid came to her boyfriend’s defence in the Twitter feud.

Jake Paul has decided to delete his tweets where he shaded Zayn Malik and has now publicly apologised to the One Direction singer.

He put out a statement, writing: “Someone needs to take my phone when I’m drunk because I am a f***ing idiot’."

Zayn Sent His Mum & Sister Flowers On Valentine's Day As Gigi Hadid Sends Love To Him

Over the weekend, the YouTuber took to Twitter to call out the ‘Flames’ singer, claiming that Zayn had told him to 'f**k off’.

He wrote: “Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f**k off for no reason when I was being nice to him [sic]…"

Jake Paul said the reason he called out Zayn Malik was because he was 'drunk'
Jake Paul said the reason he called out Zayn Malik was because he was 'drunk'. Picture: Twitter
Gigi Hadid blasted Jake Paul for his tweets about her boyfriend
Gigi Hadid blasted Jake Paul for his tweets about her boyfriend. Picture: Twitter

“Zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha [sic],” he added.

In a separate tweet, he continued: “Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f**k out. ‘You wanna test me mate’ lol I feel bad for childhood stars [sic]."

The pair both attended the Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder match in Las Vegas on Saturday, but it isn't clear whether or not they crossed paths.

The ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, came to her man’s defence, clapping back at the younger brother of Logan Paul.

Fans were sticking up for Zayn Malik
Fans were sticking up for Zayn Malik. Picture: Twitter

She penned: “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**. Go to bed… [sic]."

Jake’s ex-girlfriend and fellow YouTube star, Alissa Violet, supported the supermodel in her savage tweet, as she replied with: “Go off sis ily [sic].”

Directioners responded to Gigi’s tweet, praising her for standing by her bae, with one writing: “Gigi is so sweet, always stood beside Zayn throughout the years. True love is the only definition of their relationship.”

“Zayn and gigi are like the cool and edgy kids from that you dont want to mess around with [sic],” added another.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn News

Latest Zayn Malik News

See more Latest Zayn Malik News

Zayn sends his mum and sisters flowers on Valentine's Day

Zayn Sent His Mum & Sister Flowers On Valentine's Day As Gigi Hadid Sends Love To Him
Zayn's stepped in to address Justin Bieber collab rumours

Zayn Responds To Justin Bieber Music Collaboration Rumours On Twitter
Zayn donates thousands toward young girl's medical care

Zayn Malik Donates £10,000 To Young Girl's Medical Treatment To Mum's Shock
Harry & Zayn rocked the same fashion brand's jackets recently

One Direction's Harry Styles & Zayn Malik Are Obsessed With Sustainable Fashion Brand 'Bode'

Harry Styles

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik back together

Are Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Back Together? Romance Rumours Fly After Instagram Post

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift stepped out in London for Joe Alwyn's 29th birthday

Taylor Swift Celebrated Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Birthday In London With Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Shawn Mendes revealed his fourth album is on the way

Shawn Mendes Confirms He’s Taking A Break From Social Media To Record New Album

Shawn Mendes

Jameela Jamil ended her row with Piers Morgan out of respect for Caroline Flack

Jameela Jamil Puts An End To Piers Morgan Row ‘Out Of Respect For Caroline Flack’ After GMB Host Shares Messages From The Former Love Island Host

News

Onward features Disney's first openly gay character

Disney Introduces Its First Openly Gay Character In Tom Holland's Onward

TV & Film

Harry Styles follows pop stars on Instagram

Harry Styles Just Followed Lewis Capaldi & A Load Of Other Pop Stars On Instagram

Harry Styles

Tommy Fury is reportedly thinking about proposing to his Love Island girlfriend

Are Molly-Mae And Tommy Fury Engaged? Fans Speculate Over Love Island Proposal

TV & Film