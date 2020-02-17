Zayn Sent His Mum & Sister Flowers On Valentine's Day As Gigi Hadid Sends Love To Him

17 February 2020, 13:17

Zayn sends his mum and sisters flowers on Valentine's Day
Zayn sends his mum and sisters flowers on Valentine's Day. Picture: Snapchat @Doniya/ Instagram @zayn

Zayn is out here proving he's a total gentleman by sending his sisters bouquets of flowers on Vaneltine's Day- whilst he had a romantic day with Gigi Hadid!

Zayn's proven he's the cutest person in the world, once again, by sending big ol' bouquets to his mum and sisters on Valentine's Day, whilst he spent the day with Gigi Hadid, as shown on her photography Insta' account, proving the pair are very much back together.

Zayn Responds To Justin Bieber Music Collaboration Rumours On Twitter

Posting to their personal social accounts, his mum and sister Doniya took it in turns to show off the bright pink bouquets, thanking 'Z' and wishing him a happy Valentine's Day- and our ice cold hearts have fully melted.

Doniya wrote: "When your little brother sends you flowers for valentines day....thank u Z."

Zayn sent flowers to his sister's on Valentine's Day
Zayn sent flowers to his sister's on Valentine's Day. Picture: Snapchat/ Doniya Malik

Zayn recently took a trip back to his hometown of Bradford to visit his family- which meant he likely met one very special addition, his younger sister Safaa's baby girl, Zaneyah!

Whilst at home he visited the local football team he supports Bradford City AFC and confirmed his visit home with an Instagram post simply saying 'Up North.'

24-year-old Gigi, who may or may not officially be her boyfriend once more, posted a photo of Zayn on a farm taken in December 2019 and captioned the post she uploaded to a separate Instagram dedicated to her polaroid photos:

"HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm- Dec 2019."

The pair surprised everyone by stepping out arm-in-arm in New York in January, as most assumed they had split for good in August 2019, although people, us included, have come to learn it's never really over between the pair!

View this post on Instagram

HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019

A post shared by Gi’sposables 📸 (@gisposable) on

