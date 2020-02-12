Zayn Responds To Justin Bieber Music Collaboration Rumours On Twitter

Zayn's stepped in to address Justin Bieber collab rumours. Picture: Instagram/ @zayn/ @justinbieber

Zayn's taken to social media in a rare move to deny he has a collaboration with Justin Bieber on the way

Zayn Malik has taken to Twitter to shut down rumours he's collaborating with Justin Bieber on new music, surprising fans with a rare social media post and leaving many confused as he remained cryptic in what he was denying.

Zayn Malik Donates £10,000 To Young Girl's Medical Treatment To Mum's Shock

The 27-year-old 'Let Me' singer wrote to his 28 million Twitter followers: "Yo! thank you so much for letting me know about this."

"I do not have any new collaborations coming so please just keep checking here for any news. You know you will always be the first to know. Spread the word."

Although he didn't explain what 'this' he was referring to, his dedicated fan base who know pretty much everything about it knew it was in reference to rumours he's teaming up with the 'Intentions' singer.

One fan explained: "ZAYN DEADASS SAW THAT FAKE JUSTIN COLLAB GOING AROUND & SAID OH HELL NO HOLD MY EARRINGS."

ZAYN DEADASS SAW THAT FAKE JUSTIN COLLAB GOING AROUND & SAID OH HELL NO HOLD MY EARRINGS https://t.co/6guhWTjrFN — 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙞𝙚 ★ (@exstacystyles) February 12, 2020

Fans who believed the internet rumour, reportedly started by one user who claimed a song was dropping imminently, branded themselves clowns, but we'd say they're being a little harsh on themselves!

After all, Justin is about to drop a brand new album, 'Changes', and Zayn, well, no one ever really knows with the mysterious singer- we're either getting epic (and we mean epic), 27 track albums such as Icarus Falls, or surprise drops that don't come with much promo!

So, fans can be forgiven for thinking the pair had music coming!

again i am a clown for believing i would be lucky enough to receive a collab with zayn and justin😔 https://t.co/IcKKwUBaeb — larren / 2 days til CHANGES (@Ioverboypayne) February 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Justin dropped into London yesterday, surprising some fans before playing an intimate concert at Indigo at the O2, giving fans the first performance of the singer (bar Coachella) in three years.

The Biebs took to Twitter following the show to thank Ariana Grande for getting him back up on stage, writing: "Ariana Grande thank you for Coachella and helping remind me of what I love to do. Appreciate you so much."

@ArianaGrande thank you for Coachella and helping remind me of what I love to do. Appreciate you so much. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 12, 2020

