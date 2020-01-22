Zayn Malik Donates £10,000 To Young Girl's Medical Treatment To Mum's Shock

22 January 2020, 11:36 | Updated: 22 January 2020, 12:37

Zayn donates thousands toward young girl's medical care
Zayn donates thousands toward young girl's medical care. Picture: Instagram @zayn/ Splash News

Zayn Malik donated $10,000 to a sick girl, and the mum is looking to thank him but says she can't get in touch with the mysterious 'Pillowtalk' singer!

Zayn just quietly donated £10,000 toward a young girl's life saving medical treatment, much to the shock of her mother, who check the GoFundMe page she'd set up to find it thousands of pounds up on what she'd expected to see.

One Direction's Harry Styles & Zayn Malik Are Obsessed With Sustainable Fashion Brand 'Bode'

The former One Direction member wrote his full name alongside the massive donation to Caitlin Robinson from Burnley, 5, and is suffering from high risk neuroblastoma.

Her GoFundMe page explains her mother is trying to raise £150,000 to send her daughter to Barcelona for 'life-saving' treatment that's not available on the NHS in the UK.

Mum, Helen, told LancsLive: "I woke up this morning to see my baby and I thought I might as well check the page as we were £10 away from £2,000."

"And then I checked it was more than £12,000; I just could not believe what I was seeing. I want to thank Zayn Malik so much but I don't know how to get hold of him. I am so grateful to him."

With Zayn's donation, the total is raised to over £13,000.

Zayn, who had been staying pretty low-key these past few months, has been spotted out and about more frequently with on/off girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, and recently visited his family back home in Bradford, without his supermodel girlfriend.

The 'Like I Would' singer posted his first Instagram selfie in three months captioned 'Up North' in reference to visiting his hometown and was also spotted supporting his local team, Bradford City AFC.

The 27-year-old was likely also back home to visit his sister, Safaa, 17, who recently gave birth to a baby girl called Zaneyah.

View this post on Instagram

Up North.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

