One Direction's Harry Styles & Zayn Malik Are Obsessed With Sustainable Fashion Brand 'Bode'

Harry & Zayn rocked the same fashion brand's jackets recently. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles and Zayn (who is back in public for the first time in like, ever) have been spotted rocking the same ethical fashion brand recently, and we're happy to know they have the same taste!

Two former One Direction members, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik have been crushing on the same sustainable fashion brand, Bode, recently, both donning the brightly coloured, one of a kind pieces as they stroll through the streets of New York, and it's the fashion reunion we didn't even know we needed.

Zayn, who has been spotted out and about more in 2020 than he had been for the last six months of 2019, has rocked at least two different jackets from the brand that turns antique materials for a seriously cool and modern look.

Both times he's been spotted in their apparel, he's been with supermodel, Gigi Hadid, who he's rekindled his very on/off relationship with, and she definitely seems to have something to do with the fact he's happy to be seen in public again.

Both Harry and Zayn wore a custom made Bode like a couple 😍❤️ — 𝐓𝐞𝐞 ✿ (@zarrycuppicake) January 13, 2020

Harry's entire wardrobe's been almost entirely dominated by the brand recently- having rocked Bode on a whole load of occasions since making his musical comeback.

From his (iconic) music video for 'Adore You', to his interview with Zane Lowe, a photoshoot with The Face and his Saturday Night Live boiler suit, and has also been spotted walking the streets of New York in their wacky jackets (which we know he loves so much).

Fans, eagle-eyed as ever, quickly noticed the former bandmates were loving the brand, with one writing, "Both Harry and Zayn wore a custom made Bode like a couple" and whilst that may be a stretch, it is definitely cute to see them loving on the same styles and fashion.

Harry Styles rocked Bode in the 'Adore You' video. Picture: YouTube/ Harry Styles

