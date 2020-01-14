Harry Styles' Fans Are Painting Their Nails Like Him

14 January 2020, 17:01

Harry Styles fans are branding him 'nail goals'
Harry Styles fans are branding him 'nail goals'. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has inspired fans to replicate his nails.

Harry Styles is a trend-setter in many ways and one of the most iconic examples seems to be his nails.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer has a reputation of painting them with two different colours at a time, or using designs such as smiley faces.

Harry Styles Offered To Watch A Fan's Dog Outside A Hollywood Restaurant So He Could Pick Up His Order

Being the legend he is, the One Direction star has inspired fans to replicate them and we are so here for it.

A series of tweets showed people joining in on the Haz-influenced hype, with one girl writing: "You can tell if a b**ch is a harry styles stan if she has her nails painted blue and pink or yellow with smiley faces cause we’re all out here doing the bare minimum to have him in every part of our life."

Harry Styles' fans are getting their nails done like him
Harry Styles' fans are getting their nails done like him. Picture: Twitter
Harry Styles' fans are getting their nails done like him
Harry Styles' fans are getting their nails done like him. Picture: Twitter

Another penned: "If harry styles paints his nails, you better do it too," while a third added: "Got my nails done.... had to do it the harry way."

The 'Adore You' singer has been rocking manicures since the days of 1D, but started off by sporting a plain black or dark purple colour back in 2015.

However, since his iconic Met Gala outfit in 2019, he was spotted with more colourful designs and fans have been loving it ever since.

One person claimed it was all down to his bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, who allegedly 'convinced' the 26-year-old to do it after Harry 'refused'.

They said: "There's this interview from the beginning of one direction when harry refused to get his nails painted and Louis was the one who convinced him that it was okay and look at harry now. THAT'S BEAUTIFUL, HARRY."

Another wrote: "My little brother saw a picture of harry styles with his nails painted & made me do his bc he ‘didn't know boys were allowed’ we match now [sic]."

We Stan a king who breaks gender stereotypes and Harry seems to be on his game with expressing himself, which he opened up about in an interview with The Guardian, in December.

He said: "In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve’s gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way.

"Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool. And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality’s something that’s fun."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

