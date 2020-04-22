Zayn Fan Remembers 'Loyal' Stylist & BFF Who Stuck By Him After He Left One Direction

22 April 2020, 14:55 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 15:00

Inside Zayn and his stylist's amazing friendship from 1D to the present
Inside Zayn and his stylist's amazing friendship from 1D to the present. Picture: Instagram @carolinewatson_/Getty Images

A fan has been detailing Zayn Malik's incredible friendship with long term stylist and friend, Caroline Watson, who joined the singer after he left One Direction in 2015.

A fan of Zayn's has been describing his stylist, and close friend, Caroline Watson, leaving to join the singer after his exit from One Direction, with the 'Pillowtalk' singer also becoming the godfather to her child, and we think it's the most adorable thing we've ever read.

Is Zayn Malik Returning For One Direction’s 10-Year Anniversary Reunion?

Twitter user, @lostdewangi, recounted the sweet story about their friendship in a tweet that's since been liked over 6 thousands times.

They wrote: "Y'all remember when zayn left one direction and his stylist left as well.The first thing Caroline did was fly herself and Brooklyn to be with zayn."

"That is called true friendship. She knew, that if there is anyone who needed a friend the most, it would be zayn."

Referring to the 'Like I Would' singer as 'Uncle Zayn', the London based stylist has an incredibly sweet relationship with the singer that stretches across a decade and the 27-year-old is even god father to her son, Brooklyn.

The pair have matching jackets and she's documented them hanging out as he grows up on social media, and we're all in our feels about how pure this whole thing is!

View this post on Instagram

Brooklyn L❤️ve CW xx

A post shared by C A R O L I N E W A T S O N (@carolinewatson_) on

Caroline, who has styled Zayn on countless occasions, including Paris Fashion Week in 2015, has been a pioneer in helping create the 'man-band' look for bands including Blue, and JLS, as well as One Direction.

Her Instagram shows her close friendship with our very own Marvin Humes, as well as her journey styling 1D from their X Factor days right through to their superstardom- she even appeared in their movie, One Direction: This Is Us (2013).

She even started out her career helping to dress the Spice Girls, making her a true band styling icon!

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: Singer Zayn Malik attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2015
Caroline Watson styled Zayn for Paris Fashion Week in 2015. Picture: Getty

It was announced Zayn was leaving 1D after five years in 2015, and as it later emerged his exit was a shock to the other boys, fans look back to the time where he 'needed a friend' and are happy to see someone so close to the singer stuck by him during what must have been a difficult time.

Following his departure, Zayn released his incredibly successful debut solo album, Mind Of Mine, and became one of the most fashionable men on the planet, and now we know all about the stylist to the stars helping the singer along!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn News

Latest Zayn Malik News

See more Latest Zayn Malik News

Simon Cowell and James Corden 'battling' to host One Direction reunion

One Direction Reunion: Simon Cowell & James Corden 'Battling' To Host 10th Anniversary TV Special

One Direction

Debunking the rumours 1D and Zayn exchanged Twitter follows

Zayn & One Direction's Twitter Relationships Debunked: The Facts, Myths & Rumours Explained

One Direction

Zayn Malik's unreleased track from 2017 made its way online

Zayn Malik’s New Song ‘Hurt’: What Are The Lyrics & Is He Singing About Gigi Hadid In Leaked Track?
A One Direction record player was released before Zayn left the band

A One Direction Record Player Is Helping Fans Get Through Self-Isolation

One Direction

Remembering the day Zayn left One Direction

Five Years Since Zayn Left One Direction Has Us Looking Back To That Dramatic Day

Hot On Capital

Francesca has a string of famous exes.

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Francesca Farago’s Exes Revealed: From Diplo To Katy Perry

TV & Film

Every Miley Cyrus album ranked

Every Miley Cyrus Album Ranked: Which Is Miley Cyrus' Best Album?

Miley Cyrus

Some of the Too Hot to Handle cast have stayed in touch but are no longer together

Are Any Too Hot To Handle Couples Still Together?

TV & Film

Are Riverdale couple Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart together or did they split?

Are Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Still Together? Inside Riverdale Couple's Relationship

TV & Film

The Bill Clinton vinyl trend has gone viral

Bill Clinton Swag Album Instagram Challenge: How Do You Do It?

News

Tom Holland surprised Jimmy Kimmel's son on his third birthday

WATCH: Tom Holland Surprises Three-Year-Old Spider-Man Obsessed Fan

TV & Film