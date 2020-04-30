Gigi Hadid's Mum Yolanda Hadid Confirms Pregnancy As Model 'Expects A Girl'

Yolanda Hadid confirms daughter Gigi Hadid is pregnant with first child. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram @yolanda.hadid

Yolanda Hadid's confirmed her daughter, Gigi Hadid, is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, admitting she's still getting over the shock.

Gigi Hadid's mum, Yolanda, has confirmed the model is pregnant with her and Zayn's first child, admitting she is still getting over the shock but can't wait to become a grandmother.

The 56-year-old, who is also mother to Bella and Anwar (who is dating Dua Lipa), has also revealed Gigi is due to give birth in September.

Are ‘Pregnant' Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Having A Baby Boy Or Girl?

The baby news comes months after Gigi and Zayn got back together following their on-off relationship.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child together in September. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Speaking to RTL Boulevard, a chat show in her native country of Holland, Yolanda said: "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently."

Gigi, Bella and Anwar lost their grandmother, Ans van den Herik, in 2019, following a battle with cancer, and Yolanda has been reflecting on the good news after losing a family member.

The former supermodel said: "This is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

"I can't wait to become a grandmother."

Gigi has decided to let her mum do the talking about her and Zayn's big announcement, instead posting a series of snaps for Vogue in her usual model fashion, wearing jeans and a baggy blazer to cover any sign of a bump up.

Before Yolanda's confirmation, fans went into detective mode to try and prove the news was true, the biggest clue coming from sister Bella, who posted a gift bag, covering it's wording with an emoji, only for fans to find the original bag which says 'hello little one'.

So, the news really is true, Zigi are having a baby, and it will be the third '1D baby' to arrive in this world, with some seriously famous extended family members including Dua Lipa- goals!

