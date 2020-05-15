Liam Payne Says He'd Collab With Zayn Malik Out Of One Direction Boys Even Though ‘He’s Not Really A Member Of 1D Anymore'

15 May 2020, 11:29

Liam Payne said he and Zayn Malik have 'similar sounds'
Picture: PA

Liam Payne said that between One Direction singers Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik he would collaborate with Zayn as they have ‘similar sounds’.

Liam Payne has revealed that if he had to pick between former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to jump on a track with, he would opt for 'Flames' singer Zayn.

The 'Stack It Up’ hitmaker took the floor with Swedish DJ Alesso for a fun Q&A with Febre Teen, where he said: “I am going to say… I mean, he’s not really a member of One Direction anymore.

One Direction Reunion: Liam Payne Jokes Louis Tomlinson ‘Will Egg His House’ If He Spills Any More On 1D Anniversary Plans

“But probably Zayn because we have quite similar sounds, I would say.”

Despite the dreamy thought of the two ‘Little Things’ stars jumping on a track together again, fans were seemingly disheartened about the remark of the father-to-be no longer being in the band, since he left in 2015, a year before the band’s hiatus.

Directioners took to the comments, with one writing: "And that's when I died but once '-He's not a member of One Direction anymore, but probably zayn’.”

Another penned: "My heart ached when he said 'he is not a member of 1D but I will say zayn' [sad emoji] [heartbroken emoji].”

"'He is no longer a member of One Direction' Damn it !!!,” said a third.

In the Q&A, the LP1 hitmaker, who recently teased that there is set to be a One Direction reunion, was also asked which 1D song he would erase from his life if he had to choose one, which is an impossible question if you ask us!

One Direction fans commented on Liam Payne's Q&A
Picture: YouTube
Liam Payne said he and Zayn Malik have 'similar sounds'
Picture: YouTube
One Direction fans defended 'One Thing' and said it was actually a bop
Picture: Twitter

He answered: “One Thing. Its the first song that came into my head,” and fans were quick to defend the 2012 banger from the boys, in the most hilarious way.

One person said: “He said it was the first song that came to his head but i won’t let One Thing be disrespected like this."

“The way I was bopping to that 10 mins ago…” wrote another.

"He really said get out, get out, get out of head,” joked another, and we definitely give them props for the lyric pun!

