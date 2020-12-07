Gigi Hadid’s Mum Spends The Day With Baby Girl In Sweet New Photo

Gigi Hadid left her baby girl with mum Yolanda when she went back to work. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram / Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid left her and Zayn Malik’s baby girl with mum Yolanda after she returned to work.

Gigi Hadid revealed last week she’d returned to her modelling duties less than three months after welcoming her baby girl with boyfriend Zayn Malik, so over the weekend she left her daughter in the hands of mum Yolanda Hadid.

Yolanda is as besotted with her new grandchild as Gigi and Zayn themselves, sharing a sweet photo of herself and the little one on the family farm.

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Baby Name Theories Revealed

Keeping the baby’s face firmly out of view, Yolanda held the tot in a tight cuddle and kissed her on the head.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are yet to reveal their baby name. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Baby Zigi, whose name is yet to be revealed, was wrapped up warm in a white blanket with a cosy bobble hat while Yolanda snuggled her into her arms in a black puffer jacket.

Yolanda captioned the picture: “We spent the day while Mamma was away… @gigihadid.”

The day before, Gigi revealed she was heading back to work in a glum-looking selfie.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September. Picture: Getty

She wrote: “Would say back to work but being a mumma is a job like no other."

Gigi has also been sharing a number of photos with her new daughter, snapping their frequent strolls around the family farm and cosying up at home for Christmas.

The couple have apparently adjusted well to being parents and are more than happy as mum and dad.

