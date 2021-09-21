Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Rare Photo With Baby Khai Has Us In Our Feels

The rare snap of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and baby Khai has sent fans into meltdown. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram/@lanzybear

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s fans got a glimpse of the couple with their daughter Khai as they celebrated their baby girl’s first birthday.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik threw an intimate birthday party for their baby girl Khai over the weekend to celebrate their daughter turning one.

The party was held at the supermodel’s New York City apartment and the couple’s loved ones were all in attendance including Gigi’s sister Bella and their parents Yolanda and Mohamed.

Family members shared a glimpse into the festivities, which had a ‘silly skirt or silly pants’ theme.

Amongst the snaps shared from Khai’s special day, one picture, in particular, sent fans into meltdown.

Fans gushed over the adorable snap of Gigi, Zayn and Khai. Picture: @lanzybear/Instagram

Zayn and Gigi’s first family picture with their baby girl as she turned one was shared by Gigi’s older sister Alana and we’re still not over how adorable it is!

The photo shows Gigi holding Khai on her hip while Zayn has his arm around their daughter as they point and look upwards in the snap.

Although you can only see the side of Zigi’s faces, they are both beaming in the picture as they mark their daughter’s first birthday.

Zayn and Gigi threw Khai a party at their NYC apartment. Picture: @lanzybear/Instagram

Bella Hadid with her niece Khai. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram

It wasn’t long before fans took to Twitter to share just how in awe they are of the rare snap.

“This is the most precious picture I’m gonna cry now [sic],” tweeted one emotional fan.

“They look like such proud parents! This is so precious,” added another.

“Wow time flies she’s already one! Love this family,” penned a third, and we agree!

