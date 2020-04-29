Was ‘Pregnant’ Gigi Hadid’s Birthday A Gender Reveal Party? Fans Spot Pink And Blue Balloon Ribbons

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are apparently expecting their first baby. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid, who is apparently 20 weeks pregnant, and One Direction star Zayn Malik seemingly revealed their baby’s gender during the supermodel’s 25th birthday celebrations after fans spotted pink and blue strings on her balloons.

After it was reported by TMZ Gigi and the pop star are expecting their first baby, fans took a closer look at her birthday party pictures.

In one picture of Zayn with his arms around Gigi, the best friend of Taylor Swift is clutching a balloon with blue strings so fans are now adamant they’re expecting a baby boy.

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with boyfriend Zayn and her family. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid posted a few pictures of blue and pink gift bags. Picture: Bella Hadid/Instagram

A Gigi and Zayn fan posted a picture of the gift bag Bella covered on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Gigi and Zayn have been in isolation on her family’s farm in Pennsylvania since lockdown began so she was able to have her loved ones around her on her 25th birthday.

As sister Bella made her way to the party she posted a picture of the gift bags in her hand, maybe giving the secret away as she shared a blue Baby Shark bag and pink presents overspilling with matching tissue paper.

She also posted a photo of a gift bag with the message ‘hello little one’, but had covered the text with a large sunflower emoji.

Gigi and Zayn are yet to confirm the baby speculation, but the star did share an emotional message at the end of the party to thank her friends and family for their well-wishes.

Gigi Hadid said she'll 'remember her 25th birthday forever'. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Fans reckon Gigi's birthday party was also a gender guessing party for the family. Picture: Bella Hadid/Instagram

She wrote alongside a string of pictures of herself with her family and Zayn: “Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!

“Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future !”

She added: “I will never forget my 25th bday!”

In the meantime, fans have flooded Twitter with their reaction to the news, saying their little one will be incredibly lucky to have Gigi and Zayn as parents, Dua Lipa as an aunt, and the 1D boys as friends of the family.

