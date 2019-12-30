Are Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Back Together? Romance Rumours Fly After Instagram Post

Gigi Hadid has sparked rumours she's reunited with Zayn Malik. Picture: Instagram

Has One Direction's Zayn and model Gigi got back together again? Instagram post gets fans very excited.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split early 2019 but it seems the One Direction singer and his model girlfriend could be back together again.

Posting on Instagram, the 24-year-old fashion star revealed she was still a big fan of “Mamma Malik’s” cooking leaving fans to speculate whether the pair were back on.

On Insta Stories, Gigi was talking to her followers about her love of cooking before she revealed she’s always making Zayn’s mum’s pasta salad recipe.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid 'Back In Touch' After Months Apart

Gigi Hadid was making a special recipe from Zayn Malik's mum. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

She wrote: “Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favourites, @mummamalik’s chicken! Chicken curry pasta salad.

“Hopefully she’ll share the recipe with the world one day.”

So are they back together? Or just still good friends? Nobody knows for sure just yet but followers of the couple are very excited about the possible reconciliation.

Gigi and Zayn began dating in November 2015, just three months after his split from Perrie Edwards and her split from Joe Jonas.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split early 2019. Picture: PA

The pair had a very on and off relationship before they officially called it quits in January 2019, after it was reported they both personally had some issues to sort through.

Looks like it could be a new decade and a new start for Gigi and Zayn.