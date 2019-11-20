Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik 'Back In Touch’ After Model Reached Out To ‘Flames’ Singer

Gigi Hadid has been liking Zayn Malik's Instagram posts. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik could be rekindling an old flame after apparently getting back ‘in touch’ with each other.

Gigi Hadid is said to have ‘reached out’ to her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, after their on-and-off again relationship ended in March last year.

A source told E! Online: “[Gigi] has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together.”

They added: “They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren’t communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently.

“She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it’s been casual.”

The supermodel has also been spotted liking the singer's recent posts, including the promo for his new track, ‘Flames’ – proving she really is supportive.

Fans noticed she liked his sister, Waliyha’s, recent family photo of the One Direction member’s visit home, fuelling the rumours.

Although they split in March 2018, they were spotted multiple times together afterwards, before rekindling their love in June 2018.

The couple’s last Instagram post together was in October last year and fans have been waiting for them to bring back bae goals ever since.

the people who's mad at Gigi for like these pictures where Zayn appears it's everything okay in their houses? You're all attacking her something what's normal between two good friends and making an unnecessary drama y'all have to grow up and stop with this pic.twitter.com/Aq2wK0j3YL — 🦋 (@hadidparadise) November 14, 2019

They had since tried to keep their romance and friendship lowkey, with Zayn taking to Twitter in April to shut down claims his ‘angry’ tweets were aimed at his ex-beau.

Referring to Gigi as “the most amazing person he’s ever known”, he left ZiGi fans wondering why they weren’t together anymore.

One fan replied: “Say whatever you want but I love that Zayn and Gigi together. They’re good for each other’s soul [sic].”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid dated on and off for three years. Picture: Instagram

“I hope zayn and Gigi do get back together. I love them so much together,” added another.

It seems fans just want to see Zayn happy and we are right there with them!

