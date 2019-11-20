Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik 'Back In Touch’ After Model Reached Out To ‘Flames’ Singer

20 November 2019, 14:39

Gigi Hadid has been liking Zayn Malik's Instagram posts
Gigi Hadid has been liking Zayn Malik's Instagram posts. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik could be rekindling an old flame after apparently getting back ‘in touch’ with each other.

Gigi Hadid is said to have ‘reached out’ to her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, after their on-and-off again relationship ended in March last year.

A source told E! Online: “[Gigi] has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together.”

Stans Defend Harry Styles After He Refers To Zayn As "Ringo" On Saturday Night Live

They added: “They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren’t communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently.

“She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it’s been casual.”

The supermodel has also been spotted liking the singer's recent posts, including the promo for his new track, ‘Flames’ – proving she really is supportive.

Fans noticed she liked his sister, Waliyha’s, recent family photo of the One Direction member’s visit home, fuelling the rumours.

Although they split in March 2018, they were spotted multiple times together afterwards, before rekindling their love in June 2018.

The couple’s last Instagram post together was in October last year and fans have been waiting for them to bring back bae goals ever since.

They had since tried to keep their romance and friendship lowkey, with Zayn taking to Twitter in April to shut down claims his ‘angry’ tweets were aimed at his ex-beau.

Referring to Gigi as “the most amazing person he’s ever known”, he left ZiGi fans wondering why they weren’t together anymore.

One fan replied: “Say whatever you want but I love that Zayn and Gigi together. They’re good for each other’s soul [sic].”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid dated on and off for three years
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid dated on and off for three years. Picture: Instagram

“I hope zayn and Gigi do get back together. I love them so much together,” added another.

It seems fans just want to see Zayn happy and we are right there with them!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Zayn Malik News

Latest Zayn Malik News

See more Latest Zayn Malik News

Harry Styles joked about Zayn and referred to him as Ringo Starr

Stans Defend Harry Styles After He Refers To Zayn As "Ringo" On Saturday Night Live

Harry Styles

Liam Payne has branded 'Made In The AM' one of his 'fave' albums

Liam Payne’s Emotional One Direction Anniversary Tribute Has Fans Remembering ‘Made In The AM’

Liam Payne

Zayn Malik has teased his new track 'Flames'

Zayn Malik Shares ‘Flames’ Snippet & Release Date Of New Track As He Joins One Direction Members In Dropping Music
Zayn Malik's mum, Trish, celebrated her 50th birthday

Zayn Malik Returns Home For Mum’s 50th Birthday Days After His Sister Announces Pregnancy
Zayn Malik's little sister is pregnant

Zayn Malik’s Sister Safaa Pregnant: 17 Year Old Displays Blossoming Bump At Her Baby Shower

Hot On Capital

Fans noticed the lack of fur on Taylor Swift's hands

CATS Trailer Finally Fixes Disturbing Moment For Taylor Swift's Character

Taylor Swift

Roman Kemp's hilarious Ant & Dec impression on I'm A Celeb

Roman Kemp's Ant & Dec Impression Sends I'm A Celeb Fans Wild

I'm A Celebrity

Love Island 2019's cast won't reunite for Christmas

There Won’t Be A Love Island Christmas Reunion This Year Due To 2020 Winter Series

TV & Film

Ariana Grande surprised fans with a Victorious reunion

Ariana Grande’s Victorious Reunion With Liz Gillies & Matt Bennett On Stage Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles confuses fans by tweeting about 'HS2'

Harry Styles' Second Album 'Fine Line' – The ReleaseHarry Styles' Second Album 'Fine Line' – The Release Date, Track List And Everything We Know So Far

Harry Styles

Harry Styles fans were not impressed by the radio hosts who interviewed him

Harry Styles Fans Defend ‘Lights Up’ Singer As They Accuse Australian Radio Host Of 'Portraying Him As A Womaniser'

Harry Styles