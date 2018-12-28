Have Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Split Up? Here's The Evidence As To Why They May Have...

28 December 2018, 12:17

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Picture: Instagram

Fans are speculating that the power-couple have parted ways.

After being spotted together in November 2015, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid quickly became everyones 'couple goals'. They shared adorable photos of each other all the time, and Gigi even appeared in Zayn's 'PILLOWTALK' video. Then in March this year they broke up, only to reunite in June - but it looks like Zayn and Gigi may be on the rocks again.

After spending the festive season apart, fans are speculating that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have split up. This theory was amplified after people noticed that Zayn had unfollowed Gigi on Instagram - and you know when someone gets unfollowed that something has gone down.

View this post on Instagram

flyin home to my happy place ❤️

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Gigi spent Christmas with her mother, Yolanda, and sister, Bella, and she hasn't posted about Zayn since October 22nd. Earlier in December, Gigi also retweeted a post which said "I do not owe you myself. I do not owe you any information about me beyond what i choose for you to know. I do not owe you strength when i am weak. I do not owe you answers just because you ask." Shady.

Zayn has been a bit quiet with regards to posting his personal life on social media, but Zayn's cousin, Jawaad Saeed posted a photo of himself and Zayn on Instagram yesterday. The caption read 'Through best and worst, take a bullet for you. Keep happy my bro', which led fans to believe that Zayn isn't in the best place right now judging by the comments on the post.

This is all a little bit shocking as just two weeks ago, Zayn released 'There You Are', a song which fans speculated was about Gigi and how he can always rely on her - which might still be true. Breakup rumours fly around all the time, and although Zayn doesn't follow Gigi anymore, he does only follow 28 people, and at least 10 look like they're Zayn Malik fan accounts. Seriously.

We probably won't know the full story until one of them confirms or denies the breakup, but I for one hope ZiGi is still going strong.

ZAYN Music

See more ZAYN Music

Latest Zayn Malik News

See more Latest Zayn Malik News

Zayn Malik tattoos

Zayn Malik Tattoos And Meanings: From His Gigi Eyes To Head Inkings
Zayn Malik's Icarus Falls album meanings and symbols

Icarus Falls: What Is Icarus, Meanings & Symbols Behind Zayn's New Album
Zayn's track 'There You Are' sounds all about Gigi Hadid

Zayn's 'There You Are' Icarus Falls Track Is All About Gigi Hadid
Fans beg Louis Tomlinson to end feud with Zayn Malik

Louis Tomlinson & Zayn Malik Fans Try To Keep The Peace As Tensions Flair

Louis Tomlinson

Zayn Malik's new album 'Icarus Falls' released next month

Zayn Malik New Album: Icarus Falls' Release Date, Track Listing & Collaborations

More News

See more More News

Kardashian Christmas card 2018

People Think Kylie Jenner's Feet Are Photoshopped In The Kardashian Christmas Card

News

Kim Kardashian West gets slammed for letting North West wear red lipstick over the holidays.

Kim Kardashian West Hits Back At Critics Over Letting North West Wearing Red Lipstick

News

Netflix Jan 2019

Here's A Complete List Of Everything Leaving And Joining Netflix In January 2019

TV & Film

Adam Collard was offered money to split from Zara Holland

Adam Collard Reportedly Offered Hundreds Of Thousands Of Pounds To Dump Zara McDermott

TV & Film

Ariana Grande is reportedly in talks to headline Manchester Pride

Ariana Grande Is Reportedly In Talks To Headline Manchester Pride

Ariana Grande