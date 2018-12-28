Have Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Split Up? Here's The Evidence As To Why They May Have...

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Picture: Instagram

Fans are speculating that the power-couple have parted ways.

After being spotted together in November 2015, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid quickly became everyones 'couple goals'. They shared adorable photos of each other all the time, and Gigi even appeared in Zayn's 'PILLOWTALK' video. Then in March this year they broke up, only to reunite in June - but it looks like Zayn and Gigi may be on the rocks again.

After spending the festive season apart, fans are speculating that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have split up. This theory was amplified after people noticed that Zayn had unfollowed Gigi on Instagram - and you know when someone gets unfollowed that something has gone down.

Gigi spent Christmas with her mother, Yolanda, and sister, Bella, and she hasn't posted about Zayn since October 22nd. Earlier in December, Gigi also retweeted a post which said "I do not owe you myself. I do not owe you any information about me beyond what i choose for you to know. I do not owe you strength when i am weak. I do not owe you answers just because you ask." Shady.

Zayn has been a bit quiet with regards to posting his personal life on social media, but Zayn's cousin, Jawaad Saeed posted a photo of himself and Zayn on Instagram yesterday. The caption read 'Through best and worst, take a bullet for you. Keep happy my bro', which led fans to believe that Zayn isn't in the best place right now judging by the comments on the post.

This is all a little bit shocking as just two weeks ago, Zayn released 'There You Are', a song which fans speculated was about Gigi and how he can always rely on her - which might still be true. Breakup rumours fly around all the time, and although Zayn doesn't follow Gigi anymore, he does only follow 28 people, and at least 10 look like they're Zayn Malik fan accounts. Seriously.

We probably won't know the full story until one of them confirms or denies the breakup, but I for one hope ZiGi is still going strong.