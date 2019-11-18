Stans Defend Harry Styles After He Refers To Zayn As "Ringo" On Saturday Night Live

During Harry Styles' double-duty on SNL, the 'Lights Up' singer named Zayn after the musician, Ringo Starr, which angered many fans.

As Harry Styles read his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer gave a shout-out to his fellow One Direction bandmates, including Niall, Louis, Liam, and...

The Beatles' Ringo Starr.

> Harry Styles' Funniest Saturday Night Live Moments Including One Direction Appearances

Harry Styles was the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

The singer - who is set to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball - emerged onto the iconic stage in yellow trousers, and said "I love those guys. They're my brothers. Niall, Louis, Liam and... Ringo!" during his first time hosting.

"I'm not in a boyband anymore," Harry Styles quipped, whilst playing the piano. "I'm in a man band."

Unfortunately, some of Harry's followers deemed this joke as shade, and decided to unstan the singer, whilst others saw the innocence behind his words.

Many were quick to point out that Harry simply referred to Zayn Malik as Ringo, because - like Zayn and One Direction - Ringo was first to leave The Beatles.

ringo was the first member to leave the beatles.... zayn was the first to leave 1d. thats literally all harry meant by his joke. y’all need to calm down it wasn’t that deep — s (@louisoftimes) November 17, 2019

Others argued that there would have been a public outcry had Zayn have gone on national television and made similar remarks about Harry Styles.

Joke or not, imagine the twitter outrage if Zayn went on international TV and threw shade at Harry!

Zayn hasn't said a word about them yet with the exception of Niall they all can't seem to stop with the pettymess!



#HarryOnSNL — Nuba (@2open2day) November 17, 2019

However, most of Harry's fan agree that it was likely a joke written by the Saturday Night Live producers, and that he was simply doing his bit on a comedy show.

>

Harry Styles also debuted his new song, 'Watermelon Sugar', which he teased to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, neither confirming nor denying what to expect from the hit.