Zayn Defends 'Most Amazing Person' Gigi Hadid As He Continues Furious Twitter Tirade

5 April 2019, 10:47

Zayn defends GiGi Hadid
Zayn defends GiGi Hadid. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram @zayn

Zayn Malik's continued his furious Twitter messages and has struck out at the 'dumb' people who think he's talking about GiGi Hadid.

Zayn's twitter tirade came to an explosive head that saw him deny Gigi Hadid is the target of his furious messages and called her the 'most amazing person he's ever known.'

Zayn Malik's Twitter Rant Telling People To 'F***' Themselves Sparks Concern From Fans

In his latest Twitter spree, the 26-year-old wrote: "To any dumb f*** out there that wants to make their own stories up."

"My tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the f*** alone she is the most amazing woman I've ever known...and does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don't deserve it."

"If you have anything to say @ me and I'll put you the f*** straight".

"If you know nothing shut your f***ing mouth."

Zayn Malik's epic twitter rant threatens to 'put someone straight'
Zayn Malik's epic twitter rant threatens to 'put someone straight'. Picture: Twitter/@zaynmalik

This comes after a week of his cryptic, angry tweets that have sparked concern amongst fans about Zayn's welfare and for the situation he's hinting at.

They've even started a hashtag #RespectZayn to encourage everyone to be kind and support the singer regardless of what he's going through.

He broke his social media silence apologising for 'basically being a sh*t person' back in March and quickly deleting it after, leaving fans wondering what he was talking about, and we still don't have any more clues about who or what has upset him.

So, we at least no know that his beef isn't with on/off girlfriend Gigi, but that hasn't lead fans any close to knowing who Zayn's pretty major beef is with, and it doesn't look like we'll be finding out any time soon.

