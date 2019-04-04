Zayn Malik's Twitter Rant Telling People To 'F***' Themselves Sparks Concern From Fans

Zayn Malik sparks concern with foul mouthed tweets. Picture: PA/Instagram @Zayn

Zayn Malik has got fans curious who he's beefing with as he posts an angry tweet telling people to go 'f***' themselves.

Zayn Malik has gone on a foul mouthed and confusing Twitter rant that has left fans asking if he is alright and wondering just who he was aiming the messages at.

Known for his long bouts of social media silence, the 26-year-old has been cryptically tweeting the past few weeks, but yesterday was his shadiest spree to date.

He simply wrote: "How about you all go f**k yourselves with your irrelevant bulls**t" before adding "And you aren’t the person you said you were" as fans flooded his account with support and asking who he's beefing with.

Zayn leaves savage cryptic tweet sparking concern. Picture: Twitter/@zaynmalik

And you aren’t the person you said you were, — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 3, 2019

This ain’t a place for feelings. — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 3, 2019

The tweets come just a week after he tweeted and deleted apologising for 'basically being a sh** person' and let fans know that he's 'Currently happy, could be happier' but just needed 'a vent'.

It has been widely reported that him and on/off girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid broke up again some months ago, although nothing has officially been confirmed by either of them.

An insider recently told E! News that Gigi and Zayn 'think that time apart is best for the sake of their relationship right now' and they've not been spotted with each other for months.

Either way, the support fans have been sending to the 'Dusk Til Dawn' singer proves what amazing fans Zayn has and we hope whatever he's going through is made easier from the love they're sending his way!

