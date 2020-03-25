Five Years Since Zayn Left One Direction Has Us Looking Back To That Dramatic Day

25 March 2020, 15:27

Remembering the day Zayn left One Direction
Remembering the day Zayn left One Direction. Picture: Getty Images

Five years ago, Zayn left One Direction and broke hearts all over the world, so let's look back at the absolute *drama* of that day so many people will never forget.

It has been five whole years since One Direction posted a statement to their Facebook page announcing Zayn Malik was leaving the band, which is kind of blowing our minds, but to mark the anniversary of the dark day, let's look back at all the drama that went down.

From the band page's Facebook post which is still getting commented on every minute of the day, to fans keeping hope that one day they'll all get back together again, Zayn included, let's skip back to five years ago to that dreaded day.

Zayn Malik's Fans Joke He Predicted Coronavirus: "He's Been Isolating Himself Since 2017"

Fans are marking the sad day by remembering the day their world came crashing down, writing on Twitter, "can't believe it's been 5 years since i cried the whole damn day for a person".

However, on the up side, many have commented how happy they are Zayn left the band, because it means we've been blessed with some seriously iconic music from the singer, who has since dropped solo albums, Mind Of Mine (2016), and Icarus Falls (2018).

So, let's revisit the Facebook post that shocked everyone and made headlines around the world, having been liked more than a million times, and we're warning you might want some tissues at the ready...

The band wrote: "After five incredible years Zayn Malik has decided to leave One Direction."

"Niall, Harry, Liam and Louis will continue as a four-piece and look forward to the forthcoming concerts of their world tour and recording their fifth album, due to be released later this year."

"Zayn says: "My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I'd like to apologise to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart."

NRJ Music Awards 2013 - Red Carpet Arrivals
NRJ Music Awards 2013 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

"I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world."

"One Direction say: "We're really sad to see Zayn go, but we totally respect his decision and send him all our love for the future. The past five years have been beyond amazing, we've gone through so much together, so we will always be friends."

"The four of us will now continue. We're looking forward to recording the new album and seeing all the fans on the next stage of the world tour."

One Direction announce Zayn has left the band in 2015
One Direction announce Zayn has left the band in 2015. Picture: One Direction/ Facebook

Five years down the line, all the boys are pursuing their solo careers, often supporting each other, and occasionally even hanging out!

We all know Zayn remains the most mysterious member of the group and has distanced himself from the other boys, and that's cool!

He is still making music and doing his own thing, and fans love the fact he's happy, and let's face it, nothing can ever be more drama to handle than the day he left the band.

