Zayn Malik's Fans Joke He Predicted Coronavirus: "He's Been Isolating Himself Since 2017"

Zayn Malik has been taking precautions for years. Picture: PA

Zayn Malik fans joked that the former One Direction star had been dropping hints about coronavirus for a few years.

Zayn Malik’s fans took to Twitter to joke that the ‘Flames’ singer has been taking precautions for the coronavirus outbreak 'since 2017’.

In a tweet, someone penned: “Damn ma Zayn really been onto something since 2016 [sic].”

Going on to share some clues as to why, one person added: “Zayn Malik has been ten steps ahead of everyone he’s been isolating himself since 2017.”

The tweet shared a snap of the former One Direction star wearing a respirator mask in 2016.

Another picture showed Zayn posting a box of sweets, captioned, ‘prepared for the dark days’, while the box read: “All you need to survive a zombie apocalypse.”

Fans also went on to screenshot lyrics from the hitmaker’s track ‘Rainberry’, where he says: “Go wash your hands.”

People rushed to the comments, with one writing: "Are we surprised tho? Man's way ahead of time [sic].”

"He really was not kidding when he told us that he talked with aliens. Did he??,” added another.

Zayn Malik joked he had 'prepared' for an 'apocalypse'. Picture: Instagram

damn ma zayn really been onto something since 2016 pic.twitter.com/BJe8KaynzQ — raffaᶻ (@flightoficaruz) March 14, 2020

A third penned: “He do be having that 2020 visions tho [sic].”

This comes after Kim Kardashian spooked out her fans by posting a passage from a psychic, which appears to predict the coronavirus pandemic.

The prediction was written by Sylvia Brown, in 2008 and it reads: "In around 2020 a severe pneumonia- like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes, resisting all known treatments."

"Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear."

