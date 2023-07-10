Who Is The Mystery Girl In Zayn Malik’s New Music Video? Fans Think They’ve Worked It Out

10 July 2023

Zayn Malik continues to tease music in new promo

There have been a lot of guesses circulating online about who the mystery blonde girl appears to be in Zayn Malik’s upcoming music video.

Zayn Malik sent fans into meltdown last week after teasing a photo from his upcoming music video which features a mystery blonde girl.

The former One Direction star is officially on his way to making his music comeback after dropping a handful of teasers for his new single 'Love Like This' which he announced will drop on July 21st.

And the latest teaser has fans wondering if there’s more than meets the eye with his new era of music as people have been trying to figure out the identity of the woman whose hands are wrapped around the star.

Here’s a look at some of the theories so far…

Zayn Malik fans have been trying to work out who the mystery girl is in his new music video
Zayn Malik fans have been trying to work out who the mystery girl is in his new music video. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram
Zayn Malik has marked his new music era
Zayn Malik has marked his new music era. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Who is the mystery girl in Zayn’s new music video?

Some fans have speculated that the mystery lady in the teaser could be none other than Selena Gomez amid those dating rumours earlier this year.

It was reported in March that the two stars had been spotted kissing on a date after following each other on Instagram - but Selena declared she was single in a TikTok shared last month, finally putting those rumours to bed - and they've also recently unfollowed each other.

However, this hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if the pair recorded something together, as the naturally brunette superstar shared pictures swapping her dark brown locks for blonde during a recent trip to Paris.

Selena Gomez's recent blonde look had fans guessing if she was the mystery music video girl
Selena Gomez's recent blonde look had fans guessing if she was the mystery music video girl. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram
Zayn Malik previously confirmed his relationship with Gigi Hadid in his 2016 'Pillowtalk' music video
Zayn Malik previously confirmed his relationship with Gigi Hadid in his 2016 'Pillowtalk' music video. Picture: YouTube/Zayn Malik

Others believe that Zayn could be ‘soft-launching’ a new girlfriend as he featured his ex Gigi Hadid in his ‘Pillowtalk’ music video in 2016 shortly after they had started dating.

Meanwhile, many others are certain the mystery girl is just an actress playing a love interest in the music video.

Either way, we won’t have to wait too long to find out as Zayn has been dropping crumbs for weeks about new music and we'll be treated to his new era very soon.

