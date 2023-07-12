Zayn Malik Candidly Speaks About Leaving One Direction In First Interview In Six Years

Zayn to speak on Call Her Daddy for the first interview in 6 years

Zayn Malik opened up about exiting One Direction during his appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The 30-year-old got candid as he spoke to host Alex Cooper about his time in the band as well as his life since as he has majorly kept himself out of the spotlight over the years.

Zayn, who is set to make his music comeback later this month, addressed the moment he knew it was time to leave the band back in 2015, which left Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne to carry on for another year as a foursome before going on a hiatus in 2016.

The ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker said: “I think I’ve known for a minute.”

Zayn Malik spoke candidly about leaving One Direction. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Zayn continued: “Look I don’t want to go into too much detail, but there was a lot of politics going on, certain people were doing certain things, certain people didn’t want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening.

“There was obviously underlying issues, like within our friendships, too. We’ve been together every day for five years, and we got sick of each other, if I’m being completely honest. So we were close.”

However, he went on to say that he can now look back at the experiences they shared in a “much fonder light.”

Zayn Malik said One Direction 'got sick of each other'. Picture: Alamy

Zayn later said he still feels nervous when he performs on stage on his own as he’s yet to do a solo tour and only performed live three times in 2016.

“I’m still nervous now cause it’s been a few years [since] I’ve been on stage,” explained Zayn, “But I have this energy too. I feel like I have something to give and I want to get on stage and be there again and feel that.

“That’s one thing I can say, my fan base has always been supportive in that manner. They’re always just like, we’re here, we’ve got you. Like, when you’re ready we’ve got you,” he added.

